Enter Shikari will play Club 85 in Hitchin as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour in January 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Music Venue Trust

Hertfordshire band Enter Shikari will be going back to their roots to perform an intimate gig in Hitchin.

The St Albans quartet will play Club 85 in Hitchin next year as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, the Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced.

Currently on a huge UK tour, Enter Shikari will perform a special one-off show at the grassroots music venue in Whinbush Road on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10am from Ticketweb.

The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour will see headline artists playing smaller concerts to highlight the importance of grassroots music venues.

Rou Reynolds, of Enter Shikari, said: “Since we were 15 we’ve been playing grassroots venues up and down the country.

"They were our home and gave us the opportunity to develop into the band we are today. One of those venues was Club 85.

"So it’s so great to be able to return and play there again after more than a decade and help highlight the fact that these venues need support especially right now after they’ve been sat empty for nearly two years."

The Enter Shikari frontman added: "Without grassroots venues like Club 85 and all the other places we played as kids (a lot of which have already, sadly, been consigned to the history books) there’s less of a chance that four teenagers can change their own, or anyone else’s, lives.

"They are breeding grounds for new music as well as strong communities. And THAT'S why we’re doing this.”

Revive Live Tour shows will be taking place across the country in January, with National Lottery players having a chance to bring a ‘plus one’ for free.

This extension of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour follows the overwhelming success of the inaugural tour during the summer.

Mark Dayvd, chief executive of Music Venue Trust, said: “The overwhelming success of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour in the summer meant that it wasn’t a difficult decision to push forward with another set of shows in partnership with our friends at The National Lottery.

"By choosing January, a traditionally quiet time of year for live music, to launch a second phase of the tour, we hope to start the New Year with a bang and to create some positive momentum in 2022 for the grassroots music sector.”

The National Lottery will once again underwrite the full touring and production costs of artists participating as part of their ongoing commitment to the grassroots music sector.

This support for the live music scene forms part of a continuing collaboration between VisitBritain and The National Lottery to support the UK visitor economy.





Ticketmaster, a long-standing partner of MVT, will provide all ticketing for the tour.

“Not only is this a tour with an impressive line-up, it’s a tour that will fill up these treasured grassroots venues that have sat empty for far too long,” said Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster UK MD.

“Now is the time for everyone to step up, and we’re happy to do our bit by donating even more from our booking fee directly back to these venues who need it the most.”

The money for this initiative comes from a National Lottery promotional fund. It is not being funded by money allocated for National Lottery Good Causes or by Camelot.