Electric Woodlands expands to two-day camping festival in North Hertfordshire woods

An electronic music festival is set to return to the North Hertfordshire countryside this summer over two days.

Following its debut last summer, the magical Electric Woodlands expands to become a two-day camping weekender in 2022.

The Electric Woodlands 2021 festival. - Credit: Laurence Howe

The festival will take place deep in the enchanted woods of Bygrave Woods in Newnham, near Baldock, on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, with music from 2pm to 4am.

The specially curated line-up will take place over three stages with a star-studded cast including Annie Mac, Hannah Wants, Example, Flava D, Amyelle, Solardo, Shy FX, Wilkinson, Hybrid Minds, Bklava, Girls Don’t Sync, Eliza Rose, David Rodigan, Sub Focus & ID and many more.

Last year's Electric Woodlands festival in Bygrave Woods, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Laurence Howe

The festival posted on Instagram: "Delighted to announce our phase one line up! We’ll be bringing the biggest names in Bass, House, Garage & everything in between - strictly deep inside the Bygrave Woods for an epic camping weekend."

Tickets go on sale for Electric Woodlands 2022 on Friday, March 25 at 1pm.

If you want to be a part of the exclusive closed pre-sale that allows you to purchase your tickets three hours before the general public, at 10am the same day, then sign up now at www.electricwoodlands.com

The Electric Woodlands 2022 weekend line-up. - Credit: Electric Woodlands

Last year's debut festival was a roaring success, putting Electric Woodlands firmly on the map as an essential house and drum & bass getaway.

This year, due to popular demand, it stretches to two days with on-site camping options.

The adventurous line-up features a wealth of innovators from across the house and bass spectrum, as well as formidable stage partners including the much-loved DnB Allstars, the UK underground frontrunners CruCast, and the famously transportive party experience, Foreverland.

Electric Woodlands 2021 festival in Bygrave Woods, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Laurence Howe

Legendary and long-running tastemaker Annie Mac will be bringing her cross-genre selections, while chart-topping UK rapper Example will be on hand with his big bag of anthems.

Breakout star Bklava, who is known for her own fiery vocal tunes, also steps up for another sure to be memorable set.

On top of these come drum & bass pioneers Shy FX, Wilkinson and Sub Focus, influential reggae don David Rodigan, bass-driven house star Hannah Wants, plus vibey female only DJ collective Girls Don’t Sync.

Electric Woodlands 2021 festival in Bygrave Woods. - Credit: Laurence Howe

More than 50 artists from across the musical spectrum have been revealed in the first phase.

Electric Woodlands comes from Louder, the UK's largest independent electronic music promoter. Electric Woodlands is one of their most ambitious projects to date.

