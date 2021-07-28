Published: 7:00 PM July 28, 2021

You can see Doctor Foster, Midsomer Murders and Summer of Rockets on BritBox. All three series have scenes shot on location in Hertfordshire. - Credit: BBC / ITV

Hitchin will appear on screen again when new Harry Styles and Emma Corrin film My Policeman is released.

The town's outdoor swimming pool was used as a location for the forthcoming movie, which is now in post-production, with filming having wrapped in Venice, Italy, last month.

It's not the first time the north Herts area will have appeared on screen though, with filmmakers and TV crews often using the region's locations.

BritBox, the streaming service set up by BBC and ITV, and also including content from Channel 4 and Channel 5, has a huge selection of movies, documentaries and series to watch, from the 1960s through to recent must-see series.

Here's just 5 programmes currently available on BritBox that include scenes filmed in and around Hitchin, Stevenage and Knebworth. Can you spot the Hertfordshire locations in them?





1. Humans

Filming of Humans in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

This acclaimed Channel 4 sci-fi series has frequently visited the county for location filming.

Benington Lordship Gardens near Stevenage was used for the first and third series.

Humans is set in a world in which we live alongside life-like humanoids called ‘Synths’.

Hitchin town centre is another location used, following in the footsteps of BBC series Doctor Foster by shooting in the market square.

Filming of Humans in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

Production company Kudos dressed Hitchin up as synth-free community Waltringham for a “remembrance scene” in season three, with flowers arranged by the clock in the middle of Market Place.

As part of the filming, Halsey’s Deli was disguised as Waltringham Fruit and Veg – whose windows bore the words ‘human picked produce’ in large letters, and a smaller notice with the slogan ‘no more synths’.

You can stream all three series of Humans on BritBox.





2. Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones stars in Doctor Foster, which can be watched again on BritBox. - Credit: BBC

Staying in Hitchin, you can also spot the town's streets in this BBC One drama which is available to stream on subscription service BritBox.

Suranne Jones plays the title character of Gemma Foster, a general practitioner in the fictional town of Parminster.

The ex-Coronation Street star is on scene-stealing form as the GP and mother who gets pushed to the limit when she suspects her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) of having an affair.

Watch her unwavering determination to get to the truth, no matter the cost.

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer co-stars as Kate Parks, the 23-year-old uni student who has secretly been having an affair with Simon Foster.

Both series of Doctor Foster are available to watch again on the streaming service.





3. Summer of Rockets

Keeley Hawes and Toby Stephens star in Summer of Rockets, which was filmed at Benington Lordship Gardens and Knebworth House. The BBC miniseries can be streamed on BritBox. - Credit: BBC

Benington Lordship Gardens and Knebworth House both feature in this BBC Cold War miniseries set during the tumultuous summer of 1958 and starring Keeley Hawes, Toby Stephens, Timothy Spall and Linus Roache.

In Summer of Rockets, hearing-aid manufacturer Samuel Petrukhin (Stephens), a Russian-born Jewish inventor living in England, is given a secret mission by MI5.

Keeley Hawes plays politician's wife Kathleen Shaw in the semi-autobiographical six-part series written and directed by the multi-award-winning Stephen Poliakoff.

She filmed at Benington and was enamoured with the location, saying: "The Shaw’s house and gardens were just breathtaking, amazingly beautiful."

Petrukhin also says in the first episode: "What an absolutely beautiful house. The sort of house I'm dreamed of having."

4. Midsomer Murders

Midsomer Murders starring Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby can be seen on BritBox. Barnaby is pictured here with Nick Hendrix who plays Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter. - Credit: ITV

Did you know a series of grisly deaths from ITV's Midsomer Murders took place in Knebworth?

You can catch the exploits of Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby on BritBox, including one of the actor's favourite episodes from series 15 filmed at Knebworth House.

The appearance of a headless horseman at Quitewell Hall foreshadows a number of deaths in 2012 episode The Dark Rider.

"It is one of my favourite episodes because of a rather strange and bizarre denouement, some wonderful deaths, and one of my favourite episode openings that we've ever done," says Neil Dudgeon, introducing the episode on BritBox.

Knebworth House doubles for Quitewell Hall – with the first unfortunate victim falling to his death from the mansion's roof late at night after seeing a headless horseman.

Another unsuspecting victim, Ludo DeQuetteville, gets crushed to death by a dislodged stone gargoyle.

Midsomer Murders episode The Dark Rider was filmed at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Alan Davies

The Knebworth estate also hosts a Civil War reenactment in this series 15 episode.

John's wife, Sarah Barnaby (Fiona Dolman), is unable to control proceedings for the Causton Historical Society as things get out of hand between the warring Roundheads and Cavaliers.

The episode is also a favourite of Fiona Dolman, who previously starred in ITV drama Heartbeat.





5. The Persuaders!

Roger Moore stars in The Persuaders!, which can be watched on BritBox. - Credit: ITV

Knebworth House also appears in this 1970s action-comedy series about two playboys, as the mansion is in the opening credits of each episode.

The late Sir Roger Moore and Tony Curtis star as English aristocrat Lord Brett Sinclair and American rough diamond millionaire Danny Wilde, two wealthy, and pretty bored, playboys drawn into a life of danger.

The mismatched crime fighting duo seek justice in an unjust world while enjoying some pretty swanky hotels and supercars along the way.

The opening credit sequence features Knebworth House as Brett Sinclair's family home.