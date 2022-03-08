The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do

Desperate times call for desperate measures by flatmates in new Market Theatre comedy

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM March 8, 2022
Charlotte Blakemore and Rivkah Bunker, who star in Desperate Flatmates, are both new to the Market Theatre.

Charlotte Blakemore and Rivkah Bunker, who star in Desperate Flatmates, are both new to the Market Theatre. - Credit: Supplied by Market Theatre.

Now that the long-running adult panto has finally come to an end for another year, it's time for a new play at Hitchin's Market Theatre. 

The theatre in Sun Street launches its spring/summer season with a brand new farcical comedy, Desperate Flatmates.

New Market Theatre play Desperate Flatmates opens in Hitchin on March 10.

New Market Theatre play Desperate Flatmates opens in Hitchin on March 10. - Credit: Market Theatre

Opening on Thursday, March 10, the show follows two friends who share a flat, both desperate to be in a meaningful relationship, but more desperate that they should achieve this ambition before the other one does. 

Bored, competitive and argumentative, they are living proof that in a love/hate relationship, hate can often take priority over love!

Their determination not to be outdone and beaten to the post, leads to the emergence of a ridiculous plan to be ahead in the game, a plan that eventually leads to an evening of outrageous lies and a series of farcical events.

When one of them has a blind date coming over, the other sees an opportunity to wreak havoc. This, of course, is never going to end well for either of them! 

Charlotte Blakemore and Rivkah Bunker rehearsing for new Market Theatre play Desperate Flatmates, which opens on March 10.

Charlotte Blakemore and Rivkah Bunker rehearsing for new Market Theatre play Desperate Flatmates, which opens in Hitchin on March 10. - Credit: Market Theatre

Desperate Flatmates is written by adult panto writer K.R.S. Foster and stars actresses Rivkah Bunker and Charlotte Blakemore, both new to the Market Theatre. 

Most Read

  1. 1 7 of the most scenic places to visit in Hertfordshire
  2. 2 Sainsbury's to close all of its own-brand cafés in Hertfordshire
  3. 3 Meet your Hitchin Highbury by-election candidates
  1. 4 Elderly motorist, 80, killed in Stevenage A1(M) crash on Broadhall Way
  2. 5 Seven adorable animals looking for a new home in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Alleged assault and shoplifting offences at Co-op store in Stevenage
  4. 7 7 of the best roast dinners in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
  5. 8 Amazon and Kenwood recall homeware items due to safety concerns
  6. 9 'I'm proud of how far I've come' says Hitchin Love Island star Molly-Mae
  7. 10 Hertfordshire among counties with highest levels of cybercrime

Theatre manager Glyn Doggett said: "We are delighted to be kicking off our new season with a comedy and alongside this we’ll still be running our free live music nights every Friday and Saturday evening, so we’ve got lots going on every weekend."

Charlotte Blakemore stars in new Market Theatre play Desperate Flatmates.

Charlotte Blakemore stars in new Market Theatre play Desperate Flatmates. - Credit: Supplied by Market Theatre

Rivkah Bunker stars in new Market Theatre play Desperate Flatmates.

Rivkah Bunker stars in new Market Theatre play Desperate Flatmates. - Credit: Supplied by Market Theatre

The play runs Thursday to Saturday each week, from March 10 to April 9.

Live music nights are free and have a different act each Friday and Saturday after the play.

Book tickets for both events via www.markettheatre.co.uk


 

Theatre
Comedy
Hitchin News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Illegal parking meant that fire crews "struggled to access" a building they were called out to in Harrow Court, Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Firefighters 'struggle to access' building due to illegally parked car

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
HM The Queen's helicopter lands at Walsworth Common in Hitchin.

Herts Live News

Pictures show HM The Queen’s Royal Family helicopter land in Hitchin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A1(M) junction 7 for the A602 at Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Stevenage A1(M) junction reopened after collision and 'medical emergency'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A Google Street View of the road between the A507 at Cumberlow Green and Cromer Heath

Herts Live News

Motorcyclist aged in his 60s killed in crash near A507 and Stevenage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon