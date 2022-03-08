Desperate times call for desperate measures by flatmates in new Market Theatre comedy
Now that the long-running adult panto has finally come to an end for another year, it's time for a new play at Hitchin's Market Theatre.
The theatre in Sun Street launches its spring/summer season with a brand new farcical comedy, Desperate Flatmates.
Opening on Thursday, March 10, the show follows two friends who share a flat, both desperate to be in a meaningful relationship, but more desperate that they should achieve this ambition before the other one does.
Bored, competitive and argumentative, they are living proof that in a love/hate relationship, hate can often take priority over love!
Their determination not to be outdone and beaten to the post, leads to the emergence of a ridiculous plan to be ahead in the game, a plan that eventually leads to an evening of outrageous lies and a series of farcical events.
When one of them has a blind date coming over, the other sees an opportunity to wreak havoc. This, of course, is never going to end well for either of them!
Desperate Flatmates is written by adult panto writer K.R.S. Foster and stars actresses Rivkah Bunker and Charlotte Blakemore, both new to the Market Theatre.
Theatre manager Glyn Doggett said: "We are delighted to be kicking off our new season with a comedy and alongside this we’ll still be running our free live music nights every Friday and Saturday evening, so we’ve got lots going on every weekend."
The play runs Thursday to Saturday each week, from March 10 to April 9.
Live music nights are free and have a different act each Friday and Saturday after the play.
Book tickets for both events via www.markettheatre.co.uk