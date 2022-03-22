Dementia-friendly workshops at North Herts Museum

North Herts Museum will finally reopen its doors on Tuesday, May 18, with museum staff working tirelessly throughout lockdown preparing for exhibitions - Credit: North Hertfordshire Museum

Are you, or someone you know, living with early-stage dementia?

Open Art Box CIC is running a programme of eight dementia-friendly art workshops at North Hertfordshire Museum in Hitchin's Brand Street.

Inspired by a collection of local artefacts from the museum, the sessions will offer participants the chance to handle objects, share stories and explore creative responses through a range of art materials.

The sessions will be held from 1pm to 3pm every Thursday from March 31 to May 26 - except April 14, when there will be no session.

A donation of £5 per session is requested from participants. Carers can attend for free.

For more information about the workshops, and to book a place, email Christina at artists@openartbox.org.uk or call her on 07872 333437.

For more information about the Open Art Box, you can visit openartbox.org.uk.