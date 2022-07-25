The Gruffalo comes to Knebworth House

The Gruffalo is coming to Knebworth House. - Credit: Magic Light Pictures / Julia Donaldson / Axel Scheffler

The Gruffalo is coming to Knebworth House this weekend.

On Sunday, July 31, The Gruffalo will be making character appearances at Knebworth House between 10am and 2pm.

Tickets for this event will include access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground, Fort Knebworth and Dinosaur Trail.

Families will get the opportunity to see The Gruffalo for no additional charge.

The Gruffalo is a hugely popular children's picture book by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, featuring a mouse and a monster - the Gruffalo of the title.

The Gruffalo will be making appearances at Knebworth House at intervals between 10am and 2pm on July 31. - Credit: Magic Light Pictures / Julia Donaldson / Axel Scheffler

Knebworth Park will be opening an hour early for this event, at 9.30am, to allow enough time for visitors to see The Gruffalo.

You will find him on the Side Lawn of Knebworth House.

The Garden Terrace Tea Room will be open all day serving a delicious variety of cakes, sandwiches, salads, ice cream and drinks.

Book online via the Knebworth House website before your visit at a reduced rate. Full priced tickets will also be available at the entrance on the day of your visit.

Under-3s are welcome free of charge to this event. Knebworth Park season tickets holders are also welcome free of charge.

While visiting and seeing The Gruffalo, be sure to explore the gardens including a trail of 72 life-sized dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures on the Dinosaur Trail.