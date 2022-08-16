The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Popular Sunset Starlight Walk returns for 2022

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:03 AM August 16, 2022
The Sunset Starlight Walk is back for 2022

The Sunset Starlight Walk is back for 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Registration is open for Garden House Hospice Care’s hugely popular Sunset Starlight Walk, which is back for 2022.

The walk starts and ends at the Mercure Letchworth Hall Hotel, taking participants on a 6.5 mile circular route through stunning countryside and parts of the Garden City Greenway, on September 11.

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk is back for 2022

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk is back for 2022 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Adam Brockett, product and event development manager at the hospice, said: “We’re delighted that Sunset Starlight Walk is returning for what we hope will be its best year yet.

"With a slightly shorter route and earlier start time we hope it appeals to even more people of all ages who can come along and join hundreds of others from around the region, including many four-legged friends, for this great community event.

“We’ll have a complimentary hot bite to eat before you go, light and sound surprises along the route as the sun starts to set, medals at the end and also a glass of fizz awaiting you at the finish line.

"Fancy dress, glow sticks and silly attire is not compulsory but very much encouraged as we hope people will join us in lighting up the night as the sun goes down."

Tickets are £20 for adults and £10 for under-18s.

To sign up or find our more information, including the route, visit bit.ly/3PpWeN5 or call  01462 679540.

Online entries will close on Wednesday, September 7.

Registration on the day will be available from 4.30pm, with the walkers setting off from 6pm. All walkers will be finished by 9.30pm.

