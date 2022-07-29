Gallery
Fun club makes up for lost time in pandemic with week of special activities
- Credit: Martin Wootton
Members of the Strathmore Fun Club enjoyed a week of special activities to make up for lost time during the pandemic and to mark the end of term.
The special events week held at Strathmore School included a circus, bouncy castle and splash party.
Manager Amanda Wright said: "‘It took a lot of organising but it was well worth it as the children had such a lovely, enjoyable week as previously for the last couple of years the children have missed out on lots of social events due to the lockdown so it makes it even more rewarding to see them all interacting and having such a great time."
Kicking things off on the Monday (July 11) was an obstacle course challenge, and Tuesday saw Magic Mel come in and do a circus work shop with all the children.
Later in the week, the children enjoyed a big bouncy castle and face painting, mad hair day and a splash party.
"The week was a huge success and the children thoroughly enjoyed the different special events that we put on for them," Amanda added.