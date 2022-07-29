Fun club makes up for lost time in pandemic with week of special activities

Gallery

Members of the Strathmore Fun Club enjoyed a week of special activities to make up for lost time during the pandemic and to mark the end of term.

Children enjoy the bouncy castle at Strathmore Fun Club - Credit: Martin Wootton

The special events week held at Strathmore School included a circus, bouncy castle and splash party.

Manager Amanda Wright said: "‘It took a lot of organising but it was well worth it as the children had such a lovely, enjoyable week as previously for the last couple of years the children have missed out on lots of social events due to the lockdown so it makes it even more rewarding to see them all interacting and having such a great time."

There was plenty of fun to be had at Strathmore Fun Club's week or special activities - Credit: Martin Wootton

Kicking things off on the Monday (July 11) was an obstacle course challenge, and Tuesday saw Magic Mel come in and do a circus work shop with all the children.

Face painting was included in the week of activities - Credit: Martin Wootton

Later in the week, the children enjoyed a big bouncy castle and face painting, mad hair day and a splash party.

"The week was a huge success and the children thoroughly enjoyed the different special events that we put on for them," Amanda added.

Strathmore Fun Club's activity week made up for time lost in the pandemic - Credit: Martin Wootton

The club ended the week with a water splash party - Credit: Amanda Wright

Strathmore Fun Club activity week - Credit: Amanda Wright



