Stevenage Old Town Live will retain free-of-charge elements

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:08 AM May 5, 2022
Corruption entertain the crowds at last year's Old Town Live event in Stevenage

Corruption entertained the crowds at last year's Old Town Live event in Stevenage - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Responding to concerns that charging for this year's Old Town Live event in Stevenage will adversely affect its popularity, the organisers are keen to clarify that a significant element of the one-day music festival will remain free to attend.

Last year's free inaugural event in October was supported by grant funding from the government's Welcome Back Fund, aimed at supporting the safe return to high streets after the hiatus due to the pandemic. More than 40 acts performed, with eight stages in bars, pubs and on-street marquees.

With no government grant funding this year, there will be a charge for venue entry. The decision has divided opinion. 

Registration will be required to obtain a free wristband to enter the staged areas on the High Street, while venue access wristband that starts at £7. 

