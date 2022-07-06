Terminally ill Ricky's 'Costa Del Nidge' pool party to help others

Ricky Locock, from Stevenage, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and wants to make a positive difference in the time he has left - Credit: Courtesy of Craig Selby

A Stevenage man diagnosed with terminal cancer days after his 36th birthday is holding a fundraising event in aid of an addiction rehabilitation charity, determined to support good causes for as long as he can.

Ricky Locock has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer - squamous cell carcinoma of thymic origin - which is incurable.

Last year, Ricky's friends organised a live music event, Locock-Stock, at The Emperor's Head in Stevenage to raise money to help Ricky "make some lovely memories and maybe find a miracle in private healthcare," his friend Craig Selby explained, as well as help alleviate financial pressures, as Ricky is unable to work.

The event was attended by more than 900 people and raised more than £7,000. Now, Ricky wants to hold as many annual charity fundraisers as he can, before his time runs out.

He said: "I vowed to do this every year whilst I still can, each time collecting for a new charity.

"This year, I am hosting an Ibiza pool party at The Man in the Moon on August 27 and collecting for The Living Room. I would like to raise as much awareness as possible, as these guys do such an important job."

The Living Room in Stevenage supports people with addictions to anything from alcohol and drugs to gambling and sex through free group counselling, peer support and workshop therapies.

Ricky, now 37, was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020 after experiencing persistent chest pain and swollen lymph glands in his neck.

Ricky, a former pupil of Stevenage's Barclay School, said he has had chemotherapy which shrank the tumour by up to 75 per cent, but the tumour has remained inoperable due to its position.

He explained: "Although terminal, doctors can't give me a timeframe because of the rarity of the disease. They are waiting for the tumour to grow again, or come back as a secondary cancer."

The Costa Del Nidge pool party at The Man in the Moon pub in Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage, on August 27 will run from 2pm to 2am and is free to enter.

It will feature a beach, pool, inflatables, food stalls, face painting and raffles, as well as DJs playing a range of music genres.

Donations can be made on the day, or via livingroomherts.org/donate/donate2022.