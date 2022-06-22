The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage fun day in aid of TRACKS Autism

Louise McEvoy

Published: 1:30 PM June 22, 2022
TRACKS Autism staff with National Autistic Society Accreditation Award

In 2019, TRACKS Autism became the only preschool in England to gain the National Autistic Society Accreditation Award. Pictured here is TRACKS Autism's principal Jane Wagstaff-Smith (holding certificate), with the charity's president Jane Pitman, president of NAS Jane Asher, and TRACKS staff. - Credit: Danny Loo

A fun day to raise money for TRACKS Autism - a specialist early years centre in Stevenage for children with an autistic spectrum condition - will be held on Sunday, July 3.

The event at The Pear Tree pub on Stevenage's Valley Way will include a bouncy castle, face painting, toy tombola, raffle and cake sale, and will run from 12.30pm to 4pm.

There will also be a men's football match at 9.45am at Marriotts School.

The fundraiser is being organised by Ellese, whose two-year-old son attends TRACKS. He has autism and sensory processing disorder.

Ellese said: "I would like to give back, as they have been amazing to me and my son since he has had his placement there.

"The one-to-one he receives and the support has really been life-changing.

"All money raised will go towards toys for the children at TRACKS, and sensory stuff."

To support TRACKS by making a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/tracks-autism-fundraiser-stevenage.

