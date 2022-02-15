Stevenage Day to return to former glory after years of virtual events

L-R: John Prebble of Junction 7 Creatives, council leader Sharon Taylor, Mayor of Stevenage Sandra Barr, Cllr Richard Henry and Liam Manson of Junction 7 Creatives - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage Day is set to return as a live event for the first time since 2019, as the uncertainty of the pandemic saw the annual celebrations go virtual.

As is tradition, the festivities will take place at King George V Recreation Ground, on June 12.

Action from Stevenage Day 2018 - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

The council has said that Stevenage Day "will be the largest free event of its kind in Hertfordshire" and comes as a much anticipated festivity by local people following the two years of the pandemic.

Attracting over 30,000 people in 2019, the theme for 2022 will be re-imagining Stevenage with a specific focus on arts and culture in our community, the Queen’s Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games.

Archive images from past Stevenage Day events - Credit: Stevenage Library

With a variety of specialist food vendors and over 200 stalls dedicated to charities, voluntary organisations and local businesses, there will be a series of free, fun activities for a variety of ages.

Stevenage Day will also include a main performance area and the twin stages of Rock in the Park, supported by the Practice Roomz recording studio.

The event has also just been given a boost by a grant from the Arts Council to support the cultural entertainment to be featured at Stevenage Day.

Stevenage Borough Council is working with local and regional partners to introduce a new major arts programme, which will celebrate the diversity of our community and its culture and creativity.

The events will include a storytelling and a craft tent, a carnival parade with live music, an interactive zone for artists to offer creative workshops and promote their work and a world music programme.

Mayor of Stevenage, Councillor Sandra Barr said: “Excitement is building ahead of this year’s Stevenage Day, all the more so as this is our first as a town since 2019.

"Residents and visitors of all ages will find something they can look forward to on the day.

"It’s a great opportunity for local people to come together and have fun.

"Perhaps most of all, this year's event will give a significant boost to our local charities now they can benefit from face to face contact with people once more after the last two difficult years of the pandemic.”