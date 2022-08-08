Summer Sand pit opens in Stevenage

A summer sand pit has opened in Stevenage town centre for children to enjoy over the holidays.

Stevenage mayor Margaret Notley and council leader Sharon Taylor officially opened Summer Sand for everyone to enjoy on Friday, August 5.

The sand pit is near the clocktower in the town square and accessible every day, seven days a week, until September.

Cllr Taylor said: “We may be a bit of a way from the seaside here in Stevenage, but that doesn't get in the way of summer! Come along and enjoy the fun we are providing in the town centre for all age groups."

The council has said children should never be left unaccompanied, the sand should not be used in extreme weather conditions, not to take liquids on the sand and pets are not allowed by the sand area.

Daily inspection of the sand area will take place and the area will can be closed for cleaning and/or safety reasons.

The project is sponsored by the council as part of its SG1 regeneration plans to transform the town centre.