Make a splash! Water parks reopening in time for bank holiday weekend

Although it may feel like the sunshine is behind us - for now - splash parks in North Herts are set to reopen this weekend in time for May bank holiday.

All of the parks will reopen tomorrow (Saturday, April 30).

North Herts splash parks are located at: Baldock’s Avenue Park, Hitchin’s Bancroft Recreation Ground, Royston’s Priory Memorial Gardens and Letchworth’s Howard Park – which also has a paddling pool.

All splash parks will be open every day, from 10am to 6pm, until Sunday, September 11.

Andrew Mills, greenspace service manager, said: “It’s great that we are able to reopen the splash parks over the May bank holiday weekend this year.

"With Covid restrictions having been in place for the last few years, we hope residents and visitors will get the full enjoyment from our parks this summer – let’s hope the sun comes out!”

Letchworth Outdoor Pool is due to reopen on May 28, with an extended closing date of September 30.

Hitchin Swimming Centre is also due to reopen on May 28, until September 11.

For more information visit north-herts.gov.uk/splash-parks-and-outdoor-pools