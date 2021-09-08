All the fun of the fair at Sandon Fete

Published: 9:00 AM September 8, 2021

Sandon Fete is back with a new theme for 2021. - Credit: Gay Ayton

Roll up roll up, it will be all the fun of the fair at this year’s Sandon Fete.

The popular annual event has contemporary activities but also many time-honoured traditions that make the village fete such a social and special community occasion. Organisers are delighted to be able to hold it once again.

The high striker, tin can alley and splat the rat are some of the fairground stalls at which to try your luck.

Along with the back-to-front bike and space hopper races there will be a range of traditional and more unusual stalls providing enjoyment and fun for all.

These are made up of quizzes, guess the weight of the cake, bouncy castle, the human fruit machine, football wall, coconut shy, tombola, bric-a-brac, bottle stall and the Grand Draw offers £150 cash as first prize as well as bountiful hampers to win.

The fete will be opened in time-honoured tradition by the village's most-recent bride followed by musical entertainment from the Sandon JMI children.

Villagers contribute scrummy homemade marmalade, chutneys, jellies and jams that are always eagerly sought out on the produce stall - as are plants and cuttings and other culinary delights made with the abundance of summer and autumn produce.

Visitors will be able to enjoy fun fair food with toffee apples, candy floss and chocolate fountain as well a barbecue lunch and scrumptious homemade cakes, puddings and cream teas available throughout the afternoon. There is also a licensed bar for a pint, and a glass of prosecco is always a popular tipple.

The church will be decorated with stunning flower arrangements created by skilled arrangers from the village depicting the theme with displays such as helter-skelter, dodgems, coconut shy and hook the duck. An art show will showcase paintings and artwork from a number of talented villagers too.

Cash raised at the fete will go towards All Saints’ Church in Sandon.

The fete is held on the village green and in at the nearby village hall from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Parking is free.