5 things to do on a rainy day in Hertfordshire
- Credit: Jonathan Pow/PA
There are plenty of parks, gardens and wide open spaces in Hertfordshire, but there is also a selection of indoor activities - perfect for a day out, whatever the weather.
From independent cinemas, to theatres, museums and indoor sports, here is some day out inspiration for a rainy day in Hertfordshire:
1. See a film at an independent cinema
Planning to curl up in front of Netflix or Disney Plus on a rainy day?
In recent years, film fanatics have raised questions over the future of watching films en masse.
"Is this the end of cinema?" The Independent cried in 2020.
Now is as good a time as any to support Hertfordshire's independent cinemas, and to find a unique and entertaining experience that simply cannot be replicated at home.
The Odyssey in St Albans offers an art-deco theme, with the original building dating back to 1908.
The building was purchased in 2010 after sitting derelict for 15 years.
Both matinee and evening performances are now offered on most days of the month.
The Odyssey: 166 London Rd, St Albans, AL1 1PQ.
Similar experiences can be found at The Rex in Berkhamsted High Street (HP4 2FG), Broadway Cinema and Theatre in Letchworth (Eastcheap, SG6 3DD), and Royston Picture Palace in Royston Town Hall (SG8 7DA).
2. Visit a craft café
Craft cafés provide an opportunity to enjoy food and drink, and a therapeutic arts and craft session.
Practice and improve your art skills, and take home a unique creation which is all about you.
There are a range of independent craft cafés in Hertfordshire.
Pots of Art is one such destination, with locations in Hitchin, St Albans and Hatfield (http://www.potsofart.co.uk/).
Pottery painting, build-a-bear, decoupage, "messy play" and children's parties are all on offer throughout the year.
Also try Potstop in Knebworth (SG3 6AP), Glazed Creations in Royston (SG8 5AY) and Krafty Koala in Watford (WD17 1LN).
3. Expand your knowledge in a museum
Take in another culture, learn about ancient artefacts and discover little known creatures of the past and present at the county's museums.
Hertfordshire is blessed with a variety of intriguing exhibitions and galleries to explore.
London's Natural History Museum has a smaller outfit in Tring which contains a lesser seen, but still very impressive, collection of plant and animal-themed artefacts.
The centre was originally a zoological museum created by Walter Rothschild.
Upon his death, the collection was gifted to the Natural History Museum.
Natural History Museum Tring: Akeman Street, Tring, HP23 6AP.
The Royston Museum (SG8 5AL), the North Hertfordshire Museum in Hitchin (SG5 1JE) and the de Havilland Aircraft Museum in London Colney (AL2 1BU) feature an insight into the history of Hertfordshire - from its fossils, to its Neolithic peoples, all the way through to Sir Geoffrey de Havilland and his company's efforts to establish the county as a focal area for British industry in the 20th century.
4. Try an indoor sport
Hertfordshire is home to several indoor pools, gyms, bowling alleys and sports halls for active residents and visitors.
But did you know that the county is home to some more unusual sports venues?
In Welwyn Garden City, Campus West features Roller City - an indoor roller venue with a calendar events for skaters of all ages, including roller discos for families and - on select dates - for grown-ups.
Campus West also features a cinema, café and soft play centre for little ones.
Campus West: The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6BX.
Also find "epic adventure golf" at Mr Mulligan's Lost World in Stevenage (Stevenage Leisure Park, SG1 2UA) and a ski and tubing experience at The Snow Centre, Hemel Hempstead (St Albans Hill, HP3 9NH).
5. Enjoy a show at the theatre
Theatres in Hertfordshire host amateur and professional performers as part of their jam-packed programmes from season to season.
Every year, volunteers and performers throughout the county host festivals to celebrate Hertfordshire's rich performing arts heritage - St Albans Comedy Garden, The Roman Theatre Open Air Festival, Welwyn Drama Festival and Hertford Theatre Week among them.
The Maltings Theatre in St Albans (The Maltings Shopping Centre, AL1 3HL) and the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City (Barn Close, AL8 6ST) are two indoor theatres which host family-friendly shows, interactive performances and touring productions.
Larger theatres such as the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage (Lytton Way, SG1 1LZ) and the Alban Arena in St Albans (Civic Centre, AL1 3LD) feature touring shows by well-known acts, pantomimes and feature-length plays or musicals.