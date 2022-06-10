North Herts Pride set to host Picnic on The Hill

There will be a Pride picnic in Hitchin this weekend - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Herts Pride is set to host a number of events this year, including a pride picnic in Hitchin tomorrow.

The organisation aims to offer a safe space for those within the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, and will host events alongside its pride monthly meetings, which take place on the first Tuesday of every month.

There will also be Picnic on the Hill event which is taking place tomorrow at Windmill Hill, Hitchin.

North Herts Pride will host a Picnic on the Hill tomorrow in Hitchin - Credit: North Herts Pride

Kerrie Portman, a director at North Herts Pride, said: “I don’t think there are enough safe spaces, which is kind of a huge issue.

“At North Herts Pride, we believe that everyone should be able to be themselves. It’s a human right to be yourself and have the safety to do so - it's really important to be able to have those safe spaces where everyone can be free to do that.”

North Herts Pride aims to educate and raise awareness. Members are set to take part in the Herts Pride event in Watford in August.

Kerrie added: “At North Herts Pride one of our main focuses is to create safe spaces for the LGBTQIA community and allies and provide a space to foster friendships and support as well, so it’s really great to see more and more people coming to our events each time.”

Inclusivity and diversity are of huge importance to those involved in North Herts Pride.

It plans to hold a pride event in Hitchin in September, with stalls and events from different organisations and businesses that are wanting to get involved.

As well as this, there are hopes to expand across North Herts and work with businesses, companies, and groups to make this a reality.

North Herts Pride was formed towards the end of 2020 but became a registered community interest company in April.

Despite being a new company, it has seen successful events and growing support within Hitchin, with hundreds of people showing up to their Picnic on the Hill events.

It has also been met with a willingness within the community to accept the company and what it does for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

For more information go to facebook.com/NorthHertsPride or email hitchinpridenews@outlook.com.