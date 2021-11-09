Be quick and book your tickets for the next Unicorn Ceilidh at St Mary's Hall in Baldock.

Tickets for this Friday's offering, featuring Bosun Higgs & Ian Nichols, are now on sale - and measures have been taken to ensure a COVID-safe evening.

An event spokesperson said: "We are very aware of people’s wariness to come back to events like this. We have done a risk Assessment, organised contactless payments at the door and the bar, increased ventilation, provided sanitiser, and liaised with callers to provide a suitable programme of dances. Every measure possible has been taken to ensure a safe evening for all concerned.

"We believe that the risk to double-vaccinated adults is now minimal, and hope that you will come and enjoy a great evening without worry about the virus."

Bosun Higgs English Country Dance Band comprises Taz Tarry, Carly Rose, Keith Holloway, Neil Gledhill, and Martin Banks.

With long-established track records in well-respected combos including Old Swan Band, Token Women, Random, and Grand Union, the Bosun Higgs line-up brings together fiddle, melodeon, banjo, bass saxophone, and percussion for a traditional sound with oomph, swing and lift.

Ian NIchols is a well-known caller, with exciting new dances as well as old favourites!

All the dances are walked through beforehand, and the emphasis is very much on enjoying yourself, rather than getting everything step perfect.

There's a break at about 9.15pm to catch your breath and chat to old and new friends, and a raffle - win a bottle of wine, chocolates, or free entry next time for 20p! Wear clothes and shoes you're comfortable dancing in, and layer so you can take things off when you get hot.

Singles and groups are welcome, and ladies are often seen asking men for dances. Equality rules!

You can book tickets online to ensure your place via TicketSource at www.unicornceilidhs.org.uk, or pay at the door - but numbers on the door could be limited for safety reasons.

The evening starts at 8pm (doors open at 7:30pm), and finishes about 11pm.

Adults £11, over 65s £10, under 18s £6, students £8, family (two adults and up to three children) £30.



