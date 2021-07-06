Published: 4:04 PM July 6, 2021

Wellness festival YOUPHORIA will debut at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire this September. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

A new wellness weekender will makes its festival debut at Knebworth this September, bringing 'fun and silliness' to the Hertfordshire countryside.

YOUPHORIA Festival will take place in Knebworth Park from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.

From the programmers behind Wilderness Festival, YOUPHORIA is wellness but not as you know it.

YOUPHORIA, a new wellness weekender, will debut its first festival at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

The festival is on a mission to shake off the serious and inspire people to discover what brings them joy and helps them feel good – whether that’s flying through the sky doing aerial yoga, whizzing around at the roller-disco, kicking back with a relaxing gong bath or bouncing along to some uplifting DJ mixes.

YOUPHORIA, a new wellness weekender, comes to Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire this September. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

Guests can also enjoy an inspiring talks programme plus a dedicated family wellness area for children and grown-ups alike.

YOUPHORIA founder Julia Benfield grew up in Stevenage before moving to Yorkshire but is "bringing this festival home" to Herts.

Julia said: "Never has there been a better time to get together for a good dose of fun and silliness.

"We’ve created YOUPHORIA to help people shake off the serious after the very heavy year we have had – it’s time to wave away the worries and fill up on the feel good!

"It’s a chance to escape the must-dos and should-dos and enjoy an unforgettable weekend.

"There’s no need to wear expensive leggings, have perfectly toned abs or an elite daily meditation practice – we don’t! Instead, you’ll find us bouncing, dancing, wobbling and laughing our way through the weekend."

YOUPHORIA strays far beyond the realms of a purist’s definition of ‘wellbeing’.

YOUPHORIA, a new wellness weekend festival, is coming to Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

Unveiling its first festival at Knebworth Park, organisers have curated an exciting pick 'n’ mix of the most unique and exciting experiences in wellness, with tickets on sale now.

Kicking off with an unforgettable line-up of acts and experiences, guests will be able to enjoy DJ sets from DJ Yoda and Rob Da Bank, early morning raves from Morning Gloryville, 80s-style aerobics with outfits to match from We Are Synthetics, body positive life drawing with Body Love Sketch Club, meditation with Levitate Studio and colourful sequin and facepaint adorned yoga flows from Nine Lives and More Kolors Yoga.

YOUPHORIA, a new wellness weekender, will debut its first festival at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

The brainchild of immersive events company Sneaky Experience and the programmers for Wilderness Festival, YOUPHORIA aims to lift festival-goers spirits after a challenging year.

There will be four areas of wellness-inspired experiences – Fun Fit, Fill Up & Wind Down, Wise Up and Family Fun.

Have fun at new wellness weekender YOUPHORIA in Knebworth. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

In the Fun Fit ar you will be able to go hula-hooping with all-star hoopers The Majorettes and group vogueing with House of Voga.

Specially curated for adults and their mini-mes, guests in the Family Fun area can enjoy circus skills lessons, yoga minis and craft classes to help inspire children and grown-ups alike to get active, be a bit silly and have fun together.

Young and old can enjoy YOUPHORIA, a new wellness weekender coming to Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

YOUPHORIA Festival producer Imogen Oppe, who also leads the wellness programming for Wilderness, said: “I’ve had so much fun curating this eclectic wellness line-up.

"I pulled in the most colourful and fun acts, and some of the quirkiest experiences out there with the aim of inspiring people to try something new, laugh, dance and feel totally carefree for a weekend.”

As well as evening and day time tickets, guests can make a full weekend of it and book a limited boutique glamping spot in the Glamping Village.

Staying for the whole weekend will give festival-goers the chance to completely switch off from the pressures of daily life and be wrapped up in the YOUPHORIA bubble, amid Knebworth House and Park’s stunning 250 acres of rolling Hertfordshire countryside.

Knebworth Park with Knebworth House in the distance. - Credit: Knebworth House

Guests can also enjoy a visit to YOUPHORIA’s street food market to tuck into bowls of freshly prepared dishes or swing by the bar to treat themselves to mocktails, cocktails, craft beer and Prosecco.

An extra special teepee will also be available to hire as a group for those who may have missed out on celebrations during the last year with a private DJ, bar, street food feast and YOUPHORIA goodies.

There will be glamping at YOUPHORIA in Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA



