Swim season extended after petition makes a splash

Letchworth outdoor pool is set to remain open for an additional three weeks this season - Credit: North Herts Council

Letchworth's outdoor pool will be open for an additional three weeks this year after a petition to extend the swimming season was met with support from the community.

The pool is scheduled to open on May 28 and the extension will mean that rather than closing on September 11, it will remain open September 30 this year.

Local campaigner, Sue Foster, presented her petition with over 1,370 signatures to North Herts Council in January.

Following further meetings with Sue and the leisure team, it was agreed that the pool will remain open for almost three additional weeks on a reduced timetable.

To reduce energy consumption the heating will be turned off on September 18. The water should remain at an ambient temperature so it is comfortable to swim in.

It was also agreed that during last week of extended opening, SLL will look to run an introduction to ‘open water’ swim sessions.

The Hitchin outdoor pool will open later one evening a week. More details will be available soon.

Sarah Kingsley, service director – place, said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Letchworth outdoor pool will have an extended season this year.

"We know that many people love outdoor swimming because it is not only great fun but also good for body and mind.

“We are trialling the extension this year so that we can provide swimmers with more opportunities to use the pool while the weather allows, so please do make use of this great opportunity and fantastic facility.

“We would like to give a huge thanks to Sue Foster and everyone who have given us their feedback.”

Sue Foster said: “I’m delighted that Letchworth outdoor pool will be opening for longer this summer so we can have more open-air swimming.

“I want to thank NHC and SLL for listening to us and for taking the time to have discussions on the matter. They have suggested some great ideas for various events which I’m sure will be welcomed by the swimming community.

"I’d also like to thank everyone who signed the petition and took the time to contact me with their ideas.

“It’s really important that we swimmers support the extra opening weeks at Letchworth, and the late night at Hitchin, because if it’s successful I hope it may lead to both pools opening earlier and longer next season.”

For more information on opening times and prices, go to hsll.co.uk/letchworth-outdoor-pool.