Green Festival set to return to garden city

The Letchworth Green Festival is back for another year, with a range of stalls and activities to enjoy while learning more about sustainable living.

Representatives from the Alternative Pharmacy, Letchworth Organic Gardeners, Nature‘s Roadshow, Growing People, NHC, Revivel, Church Farm Ardeley, Wildlife Trust, Transition Town Letchworth and Herts County Council‘s Sustainable Hertfordshire groups will be on hand to give advice and answer questions.

Visitors can also talk to the gardeners on the Wynd Community Garden about how you can get involved in growing food.

The Green Festival is being organised by green-minded volunteers with support from Letchworth Heritage Foundation, Love Letchworth and Friends of the Earth.

Gilly Chegwyn, one of the organisers, said: “Letchworth Garden City was founded on principles of healthy living, community, cooperation and mutual support; this is what the Green Festival is all about.”

The festival takes place on Saturday, September 10 from 10am to 4pm in a triangle of Leys Square, The Wynd and the Old Arcade.