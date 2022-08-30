The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do >

Green Festival set to return to garden city

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:30 PM August 30, 2022
Letchworth Green Festival took place over the weekend

Letchworth Green Festival took place over the weekend - Credit: Hilary Kemp

The Letchworth Green Festival is back for another year, with a range of stalls and activities to enjoy while learning more about sustainable living.

Representatives from the Alternative Pharmacy, Letchworth Organic Gardeners, Nature‘s Roadshow, Growing People, NHC, Revivel, Church Farm Ardeley, Wildlife Trust, Transition Town Letchworth and Herts County Council‘s Sustainable Hertfordshire groups will be on hand to give advice and answer questions.

Visitors can also talk to the gardeners on the Wynd Community Garden about how you can get involved in growing food.

The Green Festival is being organised by green-minded volunteers with support from Letchworth Heritage Foundation, Love Letchworth and Friends of the Earth.

Gilly Chegwyn, one of the organisers, said: “Letchworth Garden City was founded on principles of healthy living, community, cooperation and mutual support; this is what the Green Festival is all about.”

The festival takes place on Saturday, September 10 from 10am to 4pm in a triangle of Leys Square, The Wynd and the Old Arcade.

Environment News
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

There are some places in Hertfordshire that cannot be seen by members of the public - and some which have disappeared forever

Days Out Guide

Forbidden Hertfordshire: 7 places you CAN'T visit in the county

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A woman was reportedly asked to get into a stranger's car twice near the Peartree shops, Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman twice 'asked to get in stranger's car' in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Tom Cruise, one of the celebrities who has dined out in Hertfordshire

Food and Drink

9 restaurants visited by celebrities in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
John Henry Newman pupils Lucy Howes, Sophie Kinsella, Grace Price and Isabella Fadian on GCSE results day 2022

Hertfordshire GCSE results | Updated

GCSE results 2022: Schools in Stevenage and North Herts share success...

Georgia Barrow and Will Durrant

Logo Icon