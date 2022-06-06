Annual Letchworth Festival back in full swing!

Subscriber Exclusive

Letchworth's Food and Drink Festival kicked off the month-long Letchworth Festival event with plenty to enjoy across the town - Credit: Love Letchworth

This year’s Letchworth Festival has begun - and is being billed as the biggest and best yet, with major events kicking the entire month off.

The events kicked off on the last weekend of May with the Love Letchworth Food and Drink Festival and the opening of Tom Karen: Creations at the town’s micro museum.

Hilary Kemp, chair of the Letchworth Festival, said: “It was fantastic to see the town buzzing with so many happy people over the weekend."

