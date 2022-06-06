The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do >

Subscriber Exclusive

Annual Letchworth Festival back in full swing!

Logo Icon

Rose Taylor

Published: 12:44 PM June 6, 2022
Letchworth Food & Drink

Letchworth's Food and Drink Festival kicked off the month-long Letchworth Festival event with plenty to enjoy across the town - Credit: Love Letchworth

This year’s Letchworth Festival has begun - and is being billed as the biggest and best yet, with major events kicking the entire month off.

The events kicked off on the last weekend of May with the Love Letchworth Food and Drink Festival and the opening of Tom Karen: Creations at the town’s micro museum.

Hilary Kemp, chair of the Letchworth Festival, said: “It was fantastic to see the town buzzing with so many happy people over the weekend."

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and comedian Jon Richardson

BBC

Council leader criticises comedian's "cheap jibe" about Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Kajetan Migdal, who was murdered on Friday, May 27

St Albans Magistrates Court

Teen charged with murder of Kajetan Migdal appears in court

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gallagher said the new M&S Stevenage store is "outrageously good"

Music

M&S Stevenage 'outrageously good', says Liam Gallagher

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Extra tickets for Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have been released.

Music

Liam Gallagher setlist for Knebworth Park concert return

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon