Published: 7:45 PM June 10, 2021

Fancy a day out in Hertfordshire during the week?

Knebworth House, Gardens and Dinosaur Trail will be open daily for the next two weeks.

The stately home and gardens will open from noon to 5pm on the week of Monday, June 14 to Friday, June 18 and again from Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25, to allow extra access to visitors and season ticket holders.

Knebworth House. - Credit: Charlotte Steedman

This is a fantastic opportunity to experience a guided tour of Knebworth House’s extraordinary 500-year history and hear the fascinating stories within the Herts stately home.

Managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: “We are really pleased to be able to add extra days to our normal opening dates.

"These special weekday openings will give visitors the opportunity to explore the gardens and house in a quieter environment whilst reconnecting with friends and family in the fresh air.”

Tickets will be reduced to £8 for the Gardens and Dinosaur Trail, and £13 for tickets including entry into Knebworth House.

Every generation of the Lytton family has left something of their style and taste on the interior and exterior of the house, making Knebworth an extraordinary walk through 500 years of history.

Inside Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth Estates / Chris Orange

Stories and heirlooms reflect the family’s contribution to literature, politics and foreign service, alongside visits by characters as diverse as writer Charles Dickens, politician Winston Churchill and Oasis rock star Noel Gallagher.

Knebworth's gardens are full of wonderful colours, making it an ideal location for an afternoon out this June.

The Rose Garden is beginning to bud and the tropical boards are blooming, creating a wonderful haven.

One of the dinosaurs on the Dinosaur Trail in the grounds of Knebworth House. - Credit: Charlotte Steedman

The Dinosaur Trail within the Wilderness Garden is also very popular with younger visitors.

The 72 life-sized dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures can be found grazing among the shrubbery.

Exploring the woodland paths, children can learn about the T-Rex, the woolly mammoth and other fascinating creatures.

There are information boards throughout the Dinosaur Trail, and a large chalkboard for creating your own ‘caveman drawings’.

Knebworth House seen from the Watchtower door. - Credit: Charlotte Steedman

The Garden Terrace Tea Room will be open for visitors to enjoy a meal or snack as well as hot and cold drinks. Indoor and al fresco seating is available.

The Knebworth Park Gift Shop will also have a wide variety of stock for sale including locally sourced preserves and the estate's very own honey from bees within Knebworth's gardens.

Knebworth House. - Credit: Charlotte Steedman

Pre-booking is still essential at this time and managers at Knebworth House have implemented practices to safeguard all on site until restrictions are eased again.

The Adventure Playground will be closed on weekdays the week of June 14 and June 21, but open as normal at the weekends.

To book a visit, go to www.knebworthhouse.com

Inside Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth Estates / Chris Orange

The banqueting hall inside Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth Estates / Chris Orange

Knebworth House. - Credit: Charlotte Steedman

Knebworth House seen from the gardens. - Credit: Charlotte Steedman



