A new eSports venue, Newvu, launched in Stevenage town centre earlier today.

The venue was declared open by the town's mayor, Margaret Notley, at 12noon.

The first of its kind in the UK, the venue contains separate floors for casual gamers, those who are curious about eSports and professional players.

The location also includes a streaming room, virtual reality (VR) suites, classic arcade games and a driving chair.

Coding classes, school trips and birthday parties are also offered at the location, which focusses on the social aspects of gaming.

Speaking to the Comet, Newvu's CEO and co-founder Andrew Bishop commented on the opening: "There’s been a good response.

"A lot of people from the council came down, we’ve had some people from local schools and colleges.

"We’ve actually been really welcomed by the local area, which is decent!

"Especially with the regeneration, there is obviously a lot going on in the town."

On the venue itself, Andrew explained how the location is a UK-first, and how it is accessible to all who wish to participate: "The UK is slightly behind Europe and the rest of the world on eSports.

"The site is very unique, it is one-of-a-kind in terms of what it offers.

"The beauty of having three floors has added to what we have.

"I think if we were purely eSports, you would end up scaring some people off because they’re not big gamers. So, what we wanted to do was almost have an introduction to gaming.

"The lower floor is for the casual gamer.

"Anybody, even if they’ve never played a console in their life, can walk into there and still have a lot of fun.

"The middle floor is the next step, so it’s a bit more for an eSports player that just dabbles but doesn’t play professionally.

"Then, obviously, the top is a bit more pro-gamer.

"The thought process for us, and a term we use a lot, is ‘social gaming’. It’s all about social gaming for us, taking people away from their bedrooms or wherever they play and bringing them into a much more social environment.

"They can mingle with people, especially in the days over the last few years when people have been locked-up.

"Mental health is a big issue, and we hope to get people out doing what they love doing in a social environment."

With a UK-first coming to the town, Stevenage town centre could be about to welcome a new demographic of visitors, as Andrew continued: "I think gaming and entertainment, in general, is a really nice addition to a town, because the high street is never going to be the same again.

"You’re not going to get those big retail sites that were in high streets and in towns five or six years ago.

"Post-Covid, they’re not coming back because they can do it all online.

"A lot of towns and cities that we’ve been speaking to are really keen to see something like this in their space, because it brings such a different audience back into the centre.

"This then benefits the surrounding shops. So, it benefits the restaurants, the bars, the food and drink offerings.

"People that are perhaps coming to book into that centre Newvu might not have normally come into the town centre themselves, so you’re getting them into this environment.

"We do serve cold drinks, soft drinks and some snack food options.

"What we didn’t want to do was take away business from local cafés. So we don’t do coffee, tea or anything like that at all because we saw that as a negative."

Newvu is located at 88 Queensway, in Stevenage Town Centre.

The venue opens its doors to the public on Wednesday, August 24.