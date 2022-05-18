The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Hitchin festival returns after two-year hiatus

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:30 PM May 18, 2022
Wrybngwrymn Vikings do battle during a re-enactment at Hitchin's Walsworth Festival in 2019

Wryngwyrm Dark Age Warband do battle during a Viking re-enactment at Hitchin's Walsworth Festival in 2019 - Credit: Alan Millard

Now in its 48th year, Hitchin's Walsworth Festival will return on Sunday, "rising from the ashes after two years of Covid closure," the event's committee chairman, Felix Camfield-Walker, said.

Organised by volunteers and assisted by local groups, the annual festival on Walsworth Common provides a mix of old-fashioned family fun and modern attractions.

At this year's event, visitors can look forward to arena performances by cheerleaders Purwell Panthers, Garden City Samba, and Lesnick School of Ballet and Theatre Arts, as well as Viking re-enactment battles by Wryngwyrm Dark Age Warband.

Among the dozens of attractions, Gumbles Amusements will provide children's rides and H-Town Classic and Dub Club a show of classic vehicles.

There will also be live music and dance shows, as well as food from the likes of Hitchin Street Food, and a beer tent.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm.

