Hitchin Lavender, near Letchworth Garden City, has been named the most Instagrammed floral location in the UK.

The location beat Swansea's Rhossili Bay and Worcestershire's Confetti Fields to the title, according to research conducted by Flying Flowers.

The study identified the most Instagrammed floral locations based on the number of times that the location's hashtag was used in posts on the social media platform.

Hitchin Lavender topped the list with 25,965 hashtags, beating Rhossili Bay's 24,233 hashtags and Confetti Fields' 12,343 hashtags.

The Flying Flowers study stated: "The lavender fields at Hitchin Lavender are loved by photographers and Instagrammers alike due to their sheer scale and beauty.

"The lavender grows within a family-owned farm where the fragrant flowers are used to create products from gin to marmalade and soap.

"It’s open to visitors who want to walk through the miles of lavender in the summer months, keep an eye out on their site for this year’s opening times."