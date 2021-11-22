Gallery
Hitchin Christmas lights switch-on in pictures
- Credit: Martin Wootton
Hitchin's town centre Christmas lights switch-on event returned with a bang this year, with Hitchinites flocking to Market Place to watch the magic of Christmas unfurl in front of their very eyes.
The event was the biggest Hitchin BID had ever put on, with between 2,500 and 3,000 people attending at peak times.
"It's probably our most complicated event to put on, because there's about 14 different things happening at any one time!" town centre manager Tom Hardy told the Comet.
Taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, Tom added that it was worth the wait to put on the annual yuletide extravaganza in all its glory.
"It was fantastic!" he said. "There was such a great atmosphere. I can't believe how many people attended!
"Over the last three or four years, the demographic of the town has really changed from the older generation to young families and people moving from London, and you can really see that from Saturday's event.
"A lot of young people just wanted to get out there after a horrible 18 months, and just feel Christmassy again.
Most Read
- 1 Town square altercation onlookers urged to come forward
- 2 Donations flood in for dad-to-be fighting brain tumour
- 3 New homes plan met with concerns about safety of pupils
- 4 When is Letchworth's Christmas lights switch-on?
- 5 Stevenage Christmas lights switch-on: All you need to know
- 6 Two arrested after metal theft in Letchworth
- 7 When are Hitchin's Christmas lights being switched on?
- 8 Mount Vernon: £260 million bid for cancer services closer to home
- 9 New book commemorates Stevenage's 'pioneering new town centre'
- 10 Herts police officer charged with string of child sexual abuse offences
"It's got a really good community feel, the town, and Hitchin's always had that. People love coming out for events."
Tom and Hitchin BID used the opportunity to celebrate the H-Town Business Awards, championing the independent retailers, traders and eateries that enrich the town centre.
"For me, it's not just about celebrating the best of the town, it's to recognise all businesses, and how hard they've worked over the past 18 months. With staff shortages, stock shortages, and not knowing whether they're going into another tier or lockdown, it's been really challenging, and I think its commendable that they've managed to get through this pandemic and still be trading."
Continuing with the Christmas spirit, Hitchin's Christmas market is set to return on December 8 until December 21.