See the iconic bridges of London with hospice's waking tour

The Bridges of London walk is returning in 2022, giving people of all ages the chance to enjoy the capital's most iconic bridges, while raising money for Garden House Hospice Care.

On Sunday, May 29, the popular event starts at Albert Bridge in Battersea before crossing the River Thames throughout the day on a nine-mile route to Tower Bridge.

The trek will include Albert Bridge, Chelsea Bridge, Vauxhall Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Westminster Bridge, Millennium Bridge, London Bridge and Tower Bridge.

The Bridges of London tour has become a popular fundraising option for hospice supporters - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Head of events at the hospice, Richard Harbon, said: “We’re delighted that Bridges of London is returning for 2022.

"Over the past 12 years it has grown into an extremely popular community event among friends, families and groups, many of whom take part each year in memory of loved ones.

“Throughout the day there’s a chance to take in some of the most famous sites of our wonderful capital city, while many also use the opportunity to stop off in one of the array of cafés, bars and restaurants along the way. What a perfect way to put aside the disruption of the past few years and enjoy a great day out, whilst raising much-needed funds for the hospice.”

Participants have the option of return coach travel from Letchworth with the hospice, or meeting the team at Battersea Park on the day.

Tickets, including coach travel, cost £30 for adults and £15 for under 18s.

If coach travel is not required then tickets are £12 for adults and £5 for under 18s.

To sign up to Bridges of London, visit ghhospicecare.org.uk/events/bridges-of-london-2022.

Garden House Hospice Care provides free specialist palliative care for patients, families and carers facing life limiting illnesses from across North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and towns and villages in Central Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, serving a population of around 230,000 people.

Although the hospice receives some funding, they need to raise almost £5 million in charitable income to run these services and greatly rely on the support of the community- local businesses, groups and individuals to help fund their work.