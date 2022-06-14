7 curious places to visit in Hertfordshire

We've put together a list of curious places to visit in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Bill Hails on Creative Commons

We all enjoy a trip to see and learn about new places, away from the familiar comfort of our own homes.

However, when the run of the mill day out just doesn't cut it any more, we must search for new and interesting places to explore.

From unusual museums to cryptic caves, haunted abbeys to grand temples, there's a lot of curious and intriguing places to visit in Hertfordshire.

With that in mind, here's some curious places to explore in Hertfordshire.

1. British School's Museum, Hitchin

The British Schools Museum is set in the world’s last remaining purpose-built Monitorial schoolroom. - Credit: Google Maps

The British Schools Museum in Hitchin features the world’s last remaining purpose-built Monitorial schoolroom.

The location was built in 1837, and is now a Grade II listed building.

Collections at the museum include Preparing Lessons, Learning, Being Awarded, Being Punished, Playing, Working, Socialising and Growing Up.

Craft fairs are also held at the museum, and the venue can be hired for private events.

2. The de Havilland Aircraft Museum, London Colney

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum was the first aircraft museum in Britain, when it opened. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum seeks to preserve and showcase "de Havilland’s contribution to innovative British Aviation technology".

The museum was the first aviation museum in Britain, when it opened in 1959.

The venue now contains a variety of aircraft from before, during and after the Second World War.

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum's new hanger has provided a 20,000 square feet covered area for visitors to explore.

3. Roman Baths, Welwyn

Welwyn Roman Baths date back to 250AD. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Roman Baths in Welwyn are part of a larger Roman villa known as Dicket Mead.

The site dates from approximately 250AD.

It was discovered in 1960 and excavated by local archaeologists prior to the construction of the A1(M).

Archaeologists now believe that at least four buildings were present at the location.

4. Royston Cave, Royston

No record of the cave or its purpose exist. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Royston Cave was discovered by accident by workmen in 1742.

A millstone was found on the ground of the butter market above, which covered a narrow vertical shaft that led to the cave.

Extensive carvings decorate the walls of the cave, many of which are Christian in depiction and medieval in style.

No record of the cave or its purpose exist, with its origin baffling visitors and historians for centuries.

5. Minsden Chapel, near Hitchin

This image shows the supposed Minsden Ghost. - Credit: Archant

Minsden Chapel, near Poynders End, is a ruined chapel that is rumoured to be haunted by a ghost.

The structure was built in the 14th century, but fell into decline during the reformation of the church.

A local historian named Reginald Hine became very fond of the chapel during the 20th century, and eventually signed a lifetime lease from local vicars.

He often warned trespassers not to enter the monument, and vowed to continue doing so even after his death.

6. Bhaktivedanta Manor, Aldenham

The building was once owned by The Beatles' George Harrison. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Hare Khrishna Temple at Bhaktivedanta Manor is situated in the parish of Aldenham.

The presence of the estate was first recorded in 1261, with a tudor building being built in the 16th century.

After being owned by The Beatles' George Harrison, it was gifted to ISKCON; the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

Krishna is described by the manor's website as embracing "the timeless, non-sectarian values of sanatana-dharma (or the eternal religion)."

7. Natural History Museum, Tring

Over 4,900 items are on show at the Tring Natural History Museum. - Credit: Google - By Owner

The Tring branch of the Natural History Museum was originally Walter Rothschild's zoological museum, which he left to the nation following his death.

The museum contains over 4,900 items, including both current and extinct animals.

Exhibits are arranged so that animals that similar animals are placed together, showing the relationships between different species.

The museum is set between the town centre and Tring Park.