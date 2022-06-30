The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Botanical takeover at North Herts Museum!

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:00 PM June 30, 2022
An interactive installation of giant inflatable plants and flowers is coming to Hitchin

An interactive installation of giant inflatable plants and flowers is coming to North Herts Museum in Hitchin, encouraging kids to learn and have fun with botanicals.

The museum in the centre of town has secured the special exhibition from visual artists Spacecadets Air Design.

Exotic flowers from the botanical invasion and a giant cactus tunnel for children to walk through will take over the gallery and it’s all free to enjoy.

Activities for children on a botanical theme will also be taking place and can be booked online at northhertsmuseum.org.

Cllr Keith Hoskins, executive member for arts, said: “Following the brilliant Blood and Bone exhibition we had a few years ago, we are pleased to welcome back Spacecadets with their spectacular display of giant inflatable botanicals which travels all over to cultural venues and festivals.”  

The exhibition will be at the museum from July 9 to October 2.

