Photographer hails nesting buzzards as 'testament' to garden city
- Credit: Aimee Valinski
A Letchworth photographer has been enjoying the sight of a family of buzzards during her morning walks.
Photographer, and owner of the Hitchin Refill Shop, Aimee Valinski said: "In all the many years we've been here, we have yet to see such an amazing, and usually elusive bird majestically inhabit our suburban tree tops!
"After heavy persecution and pesticide poisoning, this native bird had tragically found itself on the list of endangered species.
"However, the past several decades has seen numbers gradually soaring and now their populations have since quadrupled! And so, from the brink of extinction, their epic comeback story brings itself here to our garden city.
"Walking down Cowslip Hill on a fairly typical summer afternoon, we were suddenly astounded to see two fully grown buzzards perched upon a street side cedar tree!
"The unusual sight was accompanied by the unusual sound of their squawking which at first, to our unexpecting ears, was somewhat reminiscent of seagulls.
"From the street side cedar tree top, they swooped, one after the other, into the opposing tall trees of Norton Common. And there we then spotted, not one, but two of their young, hopping from branch to branch."
Since that day, Aimee has returned to Norton Common almost every day
She added: "While now considered common in the UK, the buzzards' arrival to a relatively central location like Norton Common, and their successful nesting is a further testament to what a place like our garden city can mean for a wild life struggling to co-exist within an ever-developing world."