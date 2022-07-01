7 of the most beautiful churches in Hertfordshire

Things to do

We've put together a list of some of the most beautiful churches in Hertfordshire.

There is a wide variety of beautiful places to enjoy in Hertfordshire.

Among these places are some historic churches, with unique architectures and resplendent interiors.

There are many churches in Hertfordshire, each with their own unique quirks and extraordinary features.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of beautiful churches from across the county.

1. Holy Trinity Church, Stevenage

At over 150 years old, Holy Trinity Church is described as "a traditional style building, offering a traditional style of worship".

The building is situated on Old Stevenage High Street, and is the main church for the parish.

The church is Grade II listed, with many historic features.

A stone-built exterior is complimented by an interior with wooden tones and archways.

2. St Stephen's Church, St Albans

A postcard from 1909, showing St Stephen's Church. - Credit: mark's vintage topographical postcards on Creative Commons

St Stephen's Church describes itself as "a friendly and welcoming church community in the south of St Albans".

The church is over 1,000 years old and features "an acre of beautiful church yard, rich in trees, plants and wildlife".

Inside, white walls are complimented by dark wooden beams.

A wood ceiling sits above stained glass windows and tiled flooring.

3. St John the Evangelist, Welwyn Garden City

Describing itself as "The Ancient Church with Faith in the future".

A historic exterior is surrounded by green grass and trees.

Inside, white walls and floors are contrasted by colourful stained glass windows and rugs.

A large main hall area features a wooden ceiling and balcony.

4. St Thomas of Canterbury & The English Martyrs, Royston

The church was built in 1917. - Credit: Google Maps

St Thomas of Canterbury & The English Martyrs church serves the parish of Royston.

It is situated in the Stevenage Deanery, and was founded in 1911.

The building itself was created in 1917.

Inside, grand white walls are adorned with paintings, and benches with red cushions are situated throughout.

5. All Saints' Church, Letchworth

All Saints' Church has stood for nearly 900 years. - Credit: Google Maps

All Saints' Church, in Willian, Letchworth, has stood for nearly 900 years.

A traditional exterior with stone walls is surrounded by green grass, trees and a commonwealth war graveyard.

Wooden gates with archways welcome visitors onto the church grounds.

The church is also a Grade II listed building.

6. The Cathedral & Abbey Church of Saint Alban, St Albans

It is said that King Offa of Mercia founded the first monastery on the site in 793. - Credit: Google - By Owner

Otherwise known as St Albans Cathedral, The Cathedral & Abbey Church of Saint Alban is a large cathedral that links the city with the green fields of Verulamium Park.

It is said that King Offa of Mercia founded the first monastery on the site in 793.

However, little is known about the early shrines built over Alban's grave, which the cathedral now encompasses.

Additions to the cathedral from across the eras can be seen, with different stone and building techniques used throughout.

7. St Etheldreda’s Church, Hatfield

Two former prime ministers are buried at St Etheldreda's. - Credit: Peter O'Connor on Creative Commons

St Etheldreda's Church in Old Hatfield sits in the vicinity of the historic Hatfield House.

Two former Prime Ministers are buried on the site.

A memorial to Robert Cecil, the first Earl of Salisbury, and one of the chief advisors to Queen Elizabeth I is present at the location.

King James I also has a monument within the church's borders.

St Etheldreda's has also appeared in Agatha Christie’s Poirot.