Balstock is back! Bumper line-up as festival returns

Published: 1:03 PM September 3, 2021

Local musicians will once again be bringing some "much-needed merriment" to our favourite local boozers, as Balstock makes its grand return next weekend.

The popular event will see bands, solo acts, DJs and more put on a show in venues across the town, in aid of the Baldock Hardship Fund.

Balstock - dubbed 'Hertfordshire's biggest free music festival' - was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returns with a bang this year.

Organiser G La Roche put on a show for the crowds at Balstock 2019 - Credit: Martin Wootton

Organiser G La Roche told the Comet: "The Balstock committee have been working our socks off since March to, hopefully, bring some much needed merriment and noise to Baldock town this coming weekend.

"Almost every genre is catered for and every venue should be swinging.

You may also want to watch:

"Please break out your piggy banks and bring some change for our shaker buckets to aid the Baldock Hardship Fund - who have done some blinding work over the past two years."

Pubs including The Old White Horse, The Engine. The Victoria, as well as Café Luna and Pixies Café will host music-lovers for a weekend of live entertainment from September 10 to September 12.

Raffle prizes will also be up for grabs, with tickets on sale at The Orange Tree over the weekend. The lucky winner will get their hands on a guitar and amp. The second prize winner will take home a Balstock hoodie, and the third prize will be a Balstock goodie bag,

The likes of The Bleach Boys, Max Ryan, Hardcore & Rubble, Connor Wells and more will grace the stages, all in the name of charity.

The Baldock Hardship Fund, by the The Independent Baldock Beer Festival Charitable Trust, provides support to charities by raising funds through the Beer Festival and Oktoberfest.

It also provides a hardship fund to individuals and organisations in the town who are in need, perhaps through ill-health or circumstances beyond their control, and small underfunded, poorly supported groups.

Members of the public making a donation to the BBF can request that their donation is specifically allocated to the Hardship Fund.

Baldock Beer Festival was sadly postponed again this year due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

For the full line up, go to balstock.co.uk.