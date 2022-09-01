'Raise your pints, knees and spirits' - Balstock is back!

Baldock's favourite music festival is back next weekend with a bumper line up, as always.

The charity festival takes place across September 9, 10 and 11 in the High Street and participating venues.

Volunteers have been working hard over the last year to bring the bumper weekend extravaganza back for 2022.

Local favourites taking to the stage include the Imajica Theatre, In Two Abba, Becky Briar Rouge, Connor Wells and Balstock legend himself G La Roche.

Balstock 2021 - Dani, Ele and Steph enjoy a drink - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Not only is it a jam-packed weekend of entertainment - with 12 venues and 200 acts getting involved - there is also a a bumper crop of beneficiaries, with five charities being supported.

These include Feed Up Warm Up, Keech Hospice Care's Baldock branch, Stand-by-me Children's Bereavement Support, Merry Go Round under 5s and the Lister Area Kidney Patients Association.

Organisers told the Comet: "The Balstock committee are currently pulling their collective hairs out sorting three days of music and arts, over 12 venues hosting around 200 odd acts including rock music, acoustic acts, house, reggae, Celtic, metal, ska, soul, punk, RnB, experimental and even burlesque/cabaret and drag!

"We’re pushing ahead with organising the Elaine LaRoche Stage as well as food vendors, a bar and funfair on Baldock High Street.

"Alternative family entertainment is provided courtesy of Jacqui Woolward, who sadly passed away, not long after last year's Balstock.

"So please do join us, empty your loose change into the shakers, buy raffle tickets - first prize a custom guitar, courtesy of Ric Gordon Guitars - raise your pints, your knees and your spirits and help us make Balstock 2022 the event of the century that doesn’t include coughing!"

Balstock first began back in 2006 and has continued to grow each year - aside from a fallow year in 2018 and and a COVID postponement in 2020.

In previous years the festival has raised money for the Baldock Hardship Fund, Mind in Mid Herts, Darcie's Wish, Luna Animal Rescue, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and many more local causes.

A full list of acts and stage times for 2022 can be found at https://bit.ly/3B3Wj5i.