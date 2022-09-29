Baldock Charter Fair returns this week!

Running the Baldock Charter Fair has gone down the generations of Charles and Cy's family. Picture: Courtesy of Charles Abbott - Credit: Archant

Baldock Charter Street Fair returns to the town's High Street for three days of games, rides and street food.

The annual event, brought to the town by Abbott's Amusements, is back for its 823rd year from Sunday, October 2, to Tuesday, October 4.

Families can expect an array of fairground rides to enjoy, as well as stalls with plenty of prizes to be won.

The charter dates back to 1199, when the right was given to hold a weekly market and yearly fair for all time.

The main purpose of the early fairs was trade, with cloth, wool and wine merchants stopping off to sell their wares.

The fair has been run by generations of the Abbott family for 100 years.

In 2020, when the fair could not run as usual due to the pandemic, Charles and Cy Abbott took one children’s fairground ride to the Baldock Charter fair, to protect the royal charter.

Festivities begin from 2pm until 10pm on Sunday, and 3pm to 10pm on Monday and Tuesday.