The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do >

Baldock Charter Fair returns this week!

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 7:00 AM September 29, 2022
Running the Baldock Charter Fair has gone down the generations of Charles and Cy's family. Picture: Courtesy of Charles...

Running the Baldock Charter Fair has gone down the generations of Charles and Cy's family. Picture: Courtesy of Charles Abbott - Credit: Archant

Baldock Charter Street Fair returns to the town's High Street for three days of games, rides and street food.

The annual event, brought to the town by Abbott's Amusements, is back for its 823rd year from Sunday, October 2, to Tuesday, October 4.

Families can expect an array of fairground rides to enjoy, as well as stalls with plenty of prizes to be won. 

The charter dates back to 1199, when the right was given to hold a weekly market and yearly fair for all time.

The main purpose of the early fairs was trade, with cloth, wool and wine merchants stopping off to sell their wares.

The fair has been run by generations of the Abbott family for 100 years.

In 2020, when the fair could not run as usual due to the pandemic, Charles and Cy Abbott took one children’s fairground ride to the Baldock Charter fair, to protect the royal charter.

Festivities begin from 2pm until 10pm on Sunday, and 3pm to 10pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Baldock News

Don't Miss

A bin being collected

North Herts Council

Possible changes to bin collections in North Herts

Christopher Day

person
Police taped off the area following a number of stabbings at St Nicholas pub in Canterbury Way, Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Two arrests made in connection with Stevenage brawl

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
One of the geese found covered in oil in Hitchin

RSPCA

'Terrible' oil spill in Hitchin river causes multiple bird deaths

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Molly-Mae Hague has announced she is pregnant in an Instagram video posted yesterday (Sunday, September 25)

Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague announces pregnancy in adorable Instagram video

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon