Ashwell at Home to return for visitors near and far

Ashwell at Home returns in 2022 with a wellbeing theme - Credit: Chris Frazer Smith

An annual village festival is set to make a grand return with 'A Day of Wellbeing' theme for 2022.

Ashwell will welcome visitors from near and far for a whole day of entertainment for all the family throughout the village.

The festival will take place on Sunday, May 8 from 11am to 5pm.

The Letchworth Morris Men taking flight outside the Ashwell Village museum at Ashwell at Home 2017 - Credit: Chris Frazer Smith

There will be a wide range of free workshops for adults and children, live music, talks, displays, guided walks, lunches, teas and much more.

Highlights this year include 15 open gardens of different sizes and designs, drawing and painting workshop, mini fit club, children's storytelling, wedding dress and classic car displays and dance performances.

Entry is £8 on the day for adults and £7 for advance ticket purchase. Under 18s go free with an accompanying paying adult.

This is a community fundraising event with all proceeds to Ashwell Museum, St Mary's Church and Ashwell Primary School.