The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do >

Ashwell at Home to return for visitors near and far

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 8:45 AM April 13, 2022
Ashwell at Home returns in 2022 with a wellbeing theme

Ashwell at Home returns in 2022 with a wellbeing theme - Credit: Chris Frazer Smith

An annual village festival is set to make a grand return with 'A Day of Wellbeing' theme for 2022.

Ashwell will welcome visitors from near and far for a whole day of entertainment for all the family throughout the village.

The festival will take place on Sunday, May 8 from 11am to 5pm.

The Letchworth Morris Men taking flight outside the Ashwell Village museum

The Letchworth Morris Men taking flight outside the Ashwell Village museum at Ashwell at Home 2017 - Credit: Chris Frazer Smith

There will be a wide range of free workshops for adults and children, live music, talks, displays, guided walks, lunches, teas and much more.

Highlights this year include 15 open gardens of different sizes and designs, drawing and painting workshop, mini fit club, children's storytelling, wedding dress and classic car displays and dance performances.

Ashwell at Home returns in 2022 with a wellbeing theme

Ashwell at Home returns in 2022 with a wellbeing theme - Credit: Chris Frazer Smith

Entry is £8 on the day for adults and £7 for advance ticket purchase. Under 18s go free with an accompanying paying adult. 

This is a community fundraising event with all proceeds to Ashwell Museum, St Mary's Church and Ashwell Primary School.

Ashwell News

Don't Miss

A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) London-bound near Stevenage

Herts Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after car overturns on the A1(M)

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Outside Robertson House in Stevenage

Coronavirus

Stevenage Robertson House COVID-19 vaccination centre relocating

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin has been named the second-best place to live by readers of travel blog Muddy Stilettos

Herts Live News

Hitchin named the second-best place to live in Britain

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Arriva bus

Stevenage Arriva bus timetable changes to come into effect

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon