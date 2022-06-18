The summer holidays are fast approaching and children will find themselves with six weeks of free time.

Stevenage and North Hertfordshire feature a plethora of fun things that can fill those days and create an enjoyable experience for all the family.

Here is a list of places to take the children:

1. 360 Play, Stevenage

Twizzle and Twirl are the mascots of 360 Play at Stevenage Leisure Park - Credit: 360 Play

360 Play is located in Stevenage Leisure Park, and offers a wide variety of activities, all included in the entrance price.

This includes a soft play area, toddler zone, outdoor zone, messy play area, dodgems and a parents area.

The main play frame is not only available to four to 12-year-olds, but to adults as well to encourage parent participation.

Sessions last for two hours, and longer if the venue is not at capacity.

Prices vary depending on the time of arrival and if booked in advance.

2. Hollywood Bowl, Stevenage

Smiles all round at Hollywood Bowl Stevenage's VIP event, which celebrated the alley's £400,000 refurbishment - Credit: Hollywood Bowl Stevenage

Also located in Stevenage Leisure Park, Hollywood Bowl offers the option of one, two or three games, or offers that include food or drinks.

The venue also has an American-themed diner, and an arcade.

It's open until midnight - so one for the bigger kids to enjoy too - and is around £10 for two games per person, or less if getting a family deal.

3. Aqua Play Park, Fairlands, Stevenage

Maya Buchan, 2 playing during hot weather at Stevenage splash park in 2017 - Credit: Danny Loo Photography 2017

Located in Fairlands Valley Park, the Aqua Play Park is a free activity for kids on a sunny day.

The water park is open for the summer holidays.

Fairlands Valley Park beyond boasts 120 acres of green place and is well placed for a picnic.

4. Stotfold Watermill & Nature Reserve

The reconstructed Stotfold Mill - Credit: Stotfold Mill Preservation Trust

Not far from Hitchin, Stotfold Watermill and Nature Reserve is open to the public most days and is free except for the dates listed on its website (https://www.stotfoldmill.com/).

The Nature Reserve is eight acres and a good place for children to explore and see the wildlife.

The car park is open from 10am to 7pm.

5. Hitchin Swimming Centre

Hitchin outdoor pool - Credit: Sue Foster

Hitchin Swimming Centre has an indoor swimming pool with eight lanes and an outdoor heated pool.

The outdoor pool is open from May until September and has late sessions every Thursday until 7:30 pm.

Children can swim for £3.20 during peak times.

6. Broadway Cinema and Theatre, Letchworth

Letchworth's Broadway Cinema - Credit: BJP Photography Ltd.

Broadway Cinema and Theatre offers both a cinema experience and a theatre one when there are shows on.

Cinema tickets are usually within a price range of £5 to £10.

With their range of films, there’s something to watch for any age group!

7. Howard Park and Gardens, Letchworth

Howard Park paddling pool and splash park in Letchworth - Credit: North Herts Council

Howard Park features a play area and paddling pool and splash fountains in the summer months, as well as an area for picnics.

The park is open 24 hours and is free to use.

8. Standalone Farm, Letchworth

Standalone Farm - Credit: Standalone Farm

Standalone Farm includes an opportunity for the children to meet the animals at the farm, and even feed the pigs.

The Letchworth Heritage Foundation-run farm has an outdoor playground with an adventure trail and a sandpit.

It costs £6.50 for children between the age of two and 15 - and children under two go in free.

It's open from 10am to 5pm.

9. Farrowby Farm, Hinxworth

Farrowby Farm is an open (and free) farm with animals and a trail to visit.

Enjoy the farm shop and tea room - where you can buy the produce from the farm!

There’s also an indoor and outdoor play area for children under 5 and an outdoor play area for 3 to 11-year-olds.

Open Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm - and every day except Wednesdays during the school holidays.