David's Bookshop set to host virtual author event
- Credit: David's Bookshop
An independent bookshop in Letchworth is set to host an author event.
David's Bookshop is trying to reinvigorate its events programme after a year of lockdown.
The store in Eastcheap will be hosting a virtual evening with local author Kathleen Whyman on Thursday, May 27.
Kathleen will be talking about her novel Wife Support System.
A David's Bookshop spokesperson said: "This is the first virtual event that we will be holding at the bookshop after a year of lockdown, and we are delighted to welcome Kathleen for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic evening."
As well as being a novelist, Kathleen is a freelance journalist, Espresso Martini fan, and self-confessed knackered mum!
Wife Support System is an uplifting and hilarious story about what would happen if three women and their children shacked up together in a bid to alleviate childcare duties.
Tickets to the online event cost £4 and can be purchased from www.davids-bookshops.co.uk, over the phone or in the shop.
Most Read
- 1 Hitchin welcomes tasty new business to town centre
- 2 Council breaks safety laws in major refurb of flat blocks
- 3 Man dies at scene of three-vehicle crash
- 4 Pre-school celebrates a decade in purpose-built setting
- 5 Search continues for missing Stevenage man
- 6 Worry flat block build threatens Roman burial mounds
- 7 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
- 8 What can and can't open when COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease on May 17?
- 9 Man spotted carrying knife in Stotfold park
- 10 May 17: North Herts' first escape room opens