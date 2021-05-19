Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
David's Bookshop set to host virtual author event

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM May 19, 2021   
David's Bookshop

David's Bookshop in Letchworth will be hosting an online author event with Kathleen Whyman on May 27. - Credit: David's Bookshop

An independent bookshop in Letchworth is set to host an author event. 

David's Bookshop is trying to reinvigorate its events programme after a year of lockdown.

The store in Eastcheap will be hosting a virtual evening with local author Kathleen Whyman on Thursday, May 27.

Kathleen will be talking about her novel Wife Support System.

A David's Bookshop spokesperson said: "This is the first virtual event that we will be holding at the bookshop after a year of lockdown, and we are delighted to welcome Kathleen for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic evening."

As well as being a novelist, Kathleen is a freelance journalist, Espresso Martini fan, and self-confessed knackered mum! 

Wife Support System is an uplifting and hilarious story about what would happen if three women and their children shacked up together in a bid to alleviate childcare duties.

Tickets to the online event cost £4 and can be purchased from www.davids-bookshops.co.uk, over the phone or in the shop.

