Published: 4:33 PM July 18, 2021 Updated: 4:48 PM July 18, 2021

Country In Weston Festival will take place at The Cricketers pub in Weston - Credit: The Cricketers

Described as a 'Good ol'country shindig', family festival Country In Weston will be bringing some yeehaw to Hertfordshire.

The Cricketers pub in Weston, run by the award-winning local family business Anglian Country Inns (ACI), is turning 'Country' for the weekend of Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1.

Roll up for three days of live music, Texan style low ‘n’ slow barbecue, bucking bronco rides, classic American cars, real American ales, line dancing, fancy dress, and lots more fun for the whole family to enjoy.

The village pub near Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock has acres of beer garden to stage a fun and safe festival.

Local musicians including The Chiltern Hillbillies, Lawrence Hill and family group The Skeltons will be playing all the country classics and modern reboots.

The Weston bucking bronco will be rolling all weekend for kids big and small, line dancing will get people thigh slapping, H-Town Classic & Dub car club will be showcasing some fine American motors, and there is a light show to light up the sky.

It wouldn't be an ACI run event if there wasn't food and drink available too.

The kitchen renowned for its pizzas and peri peri chicken will be firing up an old smoker to prepare Texan style brisket and other Southern dishes.

Pale American hoppy ales can be enjoyed atop hay bales and there will be bourbon chasers into the evening at the pub in Damask Green Road.

Howard Nye, of ACI, said: “We want to show everyone a good time.

"It has been heart-breaking for so many musicians to be out of work for months on end, so it’s a privilege to be building a new stage and event for them to get out and do their thing.

"Our kitchen crew are all fired up to be bringing a new style of food for the weekend and we have acres of beer garden so everyone can enjoy themselves safely.”

Tickets cost £20 per adult for the whole weekend and kids go free.

Visit www.thecricketersweston.co.uk/events/country-weston for more details.

Tickets are fully refundable should the event need be cancelled due to government guidance.

You can see an outdoor screening of hit movie The Greatest Showman at The Cricketers on Thursday, July 22 from 1pm.



