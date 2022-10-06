Drummer Corrie Dick will be performing at Club 85 in Hitchin - Credit: Alex Morley. Supplied by JazzUp

A Mercury Prize shortlisted musician will be performing at JazzUp's next show in Hitchin.

JazzUp presents acclaimed Scottish drummer Corrie Dick at Club 85 in Whinbush Road on Saturday, October 29.

Corrie celebrates the launch of new album Sun Swells with a star-studded quintet of big names in contemporary jazz.

The award-winning jazz musician will appear alongside a line-up of Laura Jurd on trumpet, Rebecka Edlund on voice, Rob Luft on guitar, and Tom McCredie on bass.

At the rhythmic epicentre of a new era of innovative British jazz, Corrie Dick is a musician and composer specialising in euphoric, sonically-inventive drumming.

He is lauded for his dynamism, his melodic slant, and for his playfully subversive take on style and genre.

An artist of prolific and varied output, Corrie has long been an essential component of Laura Jurd’s music, including Mercury Prize shortlisted Dinosaur, is a crucial co-pilot in the Elliot Galvin Trio and Rob Luft Group, and co-writes music with an abundance of artists including alternative indie band Ink Line.

His 2015 release, Impossible Things, which skilfully fused Celtic folk and contemporary jazz with new takes on African rhythms, culminated in sold out concerts across the UK.

Now Corrie resets for a new album, Sun Swells, which is released on October 21 and further embraces the eclectic whims of a child of the iPod shuffle generation.

Of his latest project, Corrie explained: “I wanted to write a jazz album that had rock instrumentation at its core: guitar-bass-drums.

"Rob Luft (guitar), Tom McCredie (bass) and I have been improvising and writing together for years and years and we’ve forged a sound that is uniquely crunchy yet summery, so I wanted that sound at the centre but decorated with all sorts of elements.

"I basically wanted to make folk-rock-jazz but treat it how electronic music producer Mura Masa treats his tracks – chucking the whole damn fruit bowl at the thing but somehow keeping space and air in the arrangement and the mix.”

The JazzUp gig will also feature support from the Joe English Trio.

Young, local rising star pianist Joe leads his trio for the whole season of JazzUps as part of the club's Youth Jazz initiative.

This is enabled primarily by the proceeds from the JazzUp Spring Draw, which took place for the two limited edition Charlie Parker prints by artist, and bassist of The Specials, Horace Panter.

The Les Jazz Rats, resident DJs Sten King and Eric Ransinangue, will also deliver that unique JazzUp vibe.

Sten, aka @earthboundboy, is well known as presenter of the weekly hip hop show ‘The Boom Bap Boutique’ on @runtheriddimradio, every other Monday 9-11pm.

Eric is a well-known Hitchin figure as landlord of The Highlander pub, one of the area’s top venues for live jazz.

Tickets cost £15 standard price, and £12 with JazzUp loyalty card.

Online tickets are available from www.club-85.co.uk and www.jazzupuk.com

Tickets may also be purchased on the door but be aware that JazzUp can sometimes be very busy.