Can you solve our emoji quiz?

Quiz

Published: 5:14 PM August 19, 2021

Can you solve the Comet's towns and villages quiz? ☄️🤔 - Credit: Maya Derrick

How well do you know the towns and villages on Comet (☄️) patch?

We've put together a list of 13 places in Herts and Beds... in emoji form!

See how well you can do...

1. 👋🪦

2. 🗞🏋️‍♂️

3. 🧑‍🍳🏞

4. 🧗‍♀️🏋️‍♂️

5. 🐣⏳

6. 🛏🏥🔴

7. 🐑🧜 🟢

8. 🚶⚱️

9. 🐓⬇️ 🏕

10. 👨‍🦲⚓️

11. 👱🌾

12. 📱😏 🔚

13. ⬆️🤔 🟢🐝🔛





Scroll down for the answers. How well did you score?

























































Answers

1. Bygrave

2. Preston

3. Shefford

4. Clifton

5. Chicksands

6. Cottered

7. Woolmer Green

8. Walkern

9. Henlow Camp

10. Baldock

11. Fairfield

12. Apsley End

13. Higham Gobion