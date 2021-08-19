Quiz
Can you solve our emoji quiz?
Published: 5:14 PM August 19, 2021
- Credit: Maya Derrick
How well do you know the towns and villages on Comet (☄️) patch?
We've put together a list of 13 places in Herts and Beds... in emoji form!
See how well you can do...
1. 👋🪦
2. 🗞🏋️♂️
3. 🧑🍳🏞
4. 🧗♀️🏋️♂️
5. 🐣⏳
6. 🛏🏥🔴
7. 🐑🧜 🟢
8. 🚶⚱️
9. 🐓⬇️ 🏕
10. 👨🦲⚓️
11. 👱🌾
12. 📱😏 🔚
13. ⬆️🤔 🟢🐝🔛
Scroll down for the answers. How well did you score?
Answers
1. Bygrave
2. Preston
3. Shefford
4. Clifton
5. Chicksands
6. Cottered
7. Woolmer Green
8. Walkern
9. Henlow Camp
10. Baldock
11. Fairfield
12. Apsley End
13. Higham Gobion