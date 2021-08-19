Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Can you solve our emoji quiz?

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:14 PM August 19, 2021   
Can you solve the Comet's towns and villages quiz? ☄️🤔

Can you solve the Comet's towns and villages quiz? ☄️🤔

How well do you know the towns and villages on Comet (☄️) patch?

We've put together a list of 13 places in Herts and Beds... in emoji form! 

See how well you can do...

1. 👋🪦

2. 🗞🏋️‍♂️

3. 🧑‍🍳🏞

4. 🧗‍♀️🏋️‍♂️

5. 🐣⏳

6. 🛏🏥🔴

7. 🐑🧜 🟢

8. 🚶⚱️

9. 🐓⬇️ 🏕

10. 👨‍🦲⚓️

11. 👱🌾

12. 📱😏 🔚

13. ⬆️🤔 🟢🐝🔛


Scroll down for the answers. How well did you score?















Answers

1. Bygrave

2. Preston

3. Shefford

4. Clifton

5. Chicksands

6. Cottered

7. Woolmer Green

8. Walkern

9. Henlow Camp

10. Baldock

11. Fairfield

12. Apsley End

13. Higham Gobion

