Comedian David Ephgrave will be performing a work-in-progress show in Hitchin.

The back end of the comic duo Doggett & Ephgrave, he will be appearing solo upstairs at Hitchin Town Hall on Thursday, July 21.

The 'David Ephgrave’s a Work in Progress' date in the Lucas Room will give the local comedian, actor and musician the chance to road-test material for his forthcoming Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 residency at The Caves next month.

"As the listing/title for the Hitchin event suggests, the show on July 21st will be a mix of work-in-progress material being trialled to make the final show," said Ephgrave.

Comedian David Ephgrave. - Credit: David Ephgrave

Tickets cost £8 in advance and £10 on door.

As the gig takes place upstairs at the Town Hall and not the main house, there will be no bar for the event.

Following his Hitchin show, Ephgrave will be heading to Scotland for the Fringe in August with his David Ephgrave: Good Grief show at Just The Tonic @ The Caves (Venue 88) from August 4 to August 28.

He presents his highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a wonderful show that looks at love, loss, laughter and what keeps us coping.

Since David's childhood, his dad Barry provided frustration and support in equal parts.

Even as his health deteriorated, he still brought comedic relief.

But when he died everything imploded and now it's time for a cathartic debrief.

In his show, David nails losing parents, so you don't have to. (NB. You'll still have to).

Gags from his last two Edinburgh runs were featured in the Daily Telegraph, Comedy Central, i Newspaper, Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News best joke lists.

Credits with Doggett & Ephgrave include 11 seasons with The Comedy Project at the Soho Theatre, and their Mostly Comedy in Hitchin.

A notable Doggett & Ephgrave career highlight was reading an episode of their self-written sitcom Nick & Joe at the Soho Theatre, alongside a cast including Michael Barrymore and Norman Lovett, aka Holly in Red Dwarf.

David is also a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, and used to front the rock band Big Day Out, who supported Slade, The Troggs, Kula Shaker and The Supernaturals, to name a few.

A huge Sir Paul McCartney fan, David also co-hosts the music podcast The McCartney McAlphabet, an A to Z of the life and solo career of the legendary singer.