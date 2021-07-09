Video

Published: 4:03 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM July 9, 2021

Did you know Stevenage was the first Cineworld to open its doors in the UK?

The 16 screen cinema on Stevenage Leisure Park celebrates its 25th anniversary on Monday, July 12.

Since first opening in Hertfordshire, Cineworld now has 100 cinemas across the UK.

Cineworld Stevenage - Credit: Cineworld

The chain has pioneered innovations over the last quarter of a century, including multi-sensory 4DX, where cinemagoers can experience stimulating effects like water, wind, scent and strobe lighting, that thrill in a moving seat.

Cineworld Stevenage’s general manager Sam Tomlinson said: “It’s amazing to think that 25 years ago this cinema first opened its doors.

"Since that first summer, when our slate included films like Mission: Impossible, Independence Day and Twister, we’ve welcomed hundreds of thousands of film lovers.

"We’ve even seen one of our first team members, Mark Johnson, go on to become our regional manager in the North.

"At its heart though the experience is still just about getting together with friends and family and enjoying great stories on screen.

"Here’s to the next 25 years of being the best place to watch a movie.”

Inside Stevenage Cineworld. - Credit: Cineworld.

The Stevenage cinema’s 25th anniversary coincides with the release of Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Scarlett Johansson returns in the blockbuster as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

“When you see Natasha in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s often this kind of impenetrable force,” says Johansson.

“She’s reckless and out of control but still has this amazing intellect. What are her secrets? Her vulnerabilities?

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Marvel Studios' Black Widow, in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access. - Credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

"I am excited to share her fragility and her strength. She is in a male world, and she projects a certain way of being in that world. What we wanted to do is find out who is the real Black Widow.”

Cineworld Stevenage is showing the movie, which is set before Avengers: Infinity War and after Captain America: Civil War, in 4DX and immersive IMAX.

Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. - Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2021

To celebrate its milestone anniversary, Cineworld Stevenage is running a series of competitions and offers for local film lovers, including 25 per cent off the first month of an Unlimited card when signing up between July 12 and July 16 using promo code STEVENAGE25.

The cinema will also be running daily competitions across its Facebook page between July 12 and July 16 for the chance to win exclusive film prizes

Sam Tomlinson added: “After the last 18 months celebrating this anniversary feels extra special.”