Cinderella will be this year's pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Gordon Craig Theatre / Jordan Productions

Have you got your panto tickets yet?

Cinderella will be going to the ball at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage this Christmas.

Jordan Productions are back with another spectacular festive show from Friday, November 25, 2022 to Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Returning by popular demand is family favourite Aidan O'Neill as Buttons.

Left at home by the ugliest of sisters, Cinders cannot go to the ball.

However, with the help of her Fairy Godmother and brilliant buffoonery from Buttons, the most exciting night of her life can begin.

Cinderella will also star Chris Aukett and Christian Andrews as The Ugly Sisters.

Harriet Bunton takes on the title role of Cinderella in the panto with Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah as the Fairy Godmother.

The Gordon Craig posted on Instagram today (Thursday): "The 1st of September 🍂 One of our favourite days of the year! BACK TO SCHOOL ✨ BACK TO WORK ✨ BACK TO PANTO

"Have a Ball This Christmas! Book your favourite seats today! Tickets from £17".

Tickets are on sale now at gordon-craig.co.uk or call the box office on 01438 363200 – book quick, before the clock strikes midnight!