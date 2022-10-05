There will be a scarecrow trail at Church Farm Ardeley for Halloween - Credit: Church Farm Ardeley

Preparations are in full swing for this year's Halloween fun at Church Farm Ardeley.

Halloween activities at Church Farm Ardeley will take place every day from October 22 to October 31.

A family at Church Farm Ardeley for Halloween last year. - Credit: Church Farm Ardeley

Open to all the family, including dogs, visitors can see the farm animals on the Spooky Farm, follow the scarecrow trail and go on a pumpkin hunt. The ghouls have also taken over, making the Fairy Woodland Play Area ever so creepy.

Pumpkins and scarecrows at Church Farm Ardeley for Halloween - Credit: Church Farm Ardeley

Director Emma Massie said: "This year the Rural Care Co-Farmers are playing a very active role in the preparation for Halloween Half-Term Treats at Church Farm Ardeley.

"Our not-for-profit care farm provides adults with learning disabilities or mental health issues the opportunity for training, work experience and to build friendships in a supportive environment on a fully working farm.

"Being part of the farm entails getting hands on with all aspects of farm working life, and Halloween pumpkins and preparation is no exception."

Checking the pumpkins at Church Farm Ardeley. - Credit: Church Farm Ardeley

Emma added: "The co-farmers have been involved with all aspects of the pumpkin cultivation this year. Back in May, the co-farmers got hands on planting pumpkin seeds, nurtured the young plants and finally planted out the seedlings.

"Putting fingers in the soil and feeling its texture, placing a seed in the soil and covering it requires dexterity and coordination, whilst watering works the muscles of the arms.

"These activities benefit the body and the mind and learning how to grow fruits and vegetables is a valuable skill for everyone.

Church Farm Ardeley is preparing its pumpkins for Halloween - Credit: Church Farm Ardeley

"Throughout the summer, Rural Care have been involved in the ongoing care of the pumpkin patch; weeding and watering it regularly to ensure the pumpkins grow, which has been particularly challenging with the drought.

"As with all tasks, clarity, relevance and understanding of why a job is being done is important to all, and tasks undertaken by Rural Care are linked to the social enterprise objectives that benefit not only the farm, but also Co-Farmers.

"For example, a regular pumpkin count is an important task which incorporates numeracy and literacy skills with all tasks written up in the Co-Farmers' diary."

A Halloween Farm Pass at Church Farm Ardeley costs £6.50 and includes access to the farm, the Creepy Fairy Woodland Play, a pumpkin hunt and the scarecrow trail.

Every visitor receives a Halloween Activity Pack. Under-2s visit free, and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

As a not-for-profit care farm, all income gets ploughed back in to Rural Care, enabling the farm to continue supporting people with special needs.

Additional bookable activities include pumpkin picking and carving, ghoulish goat walking and the Horrid Hay Ride, and after dark the Creepy Fairy Woodland will be open for trick or treating. These activities are charged at an extra cost.

That’s enough to keep you entertained from dawn till dusk over the October half-term!

Visit the website https://churchfarmardeley.co.uk/ to book tickets.