‘I believe in Santa Paws’ – treat your dog at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas

Alan Davies

Published: 8:00 PM December 6, 2021
Dogs can meet Santa Paws at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas.

Dogs can meet Santa Paws at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas.

Pamper your pet pooch this Christmas with a visit to Santa Paws!

They are barking mad about dogs at Church Farm Ardeley, and this festive season is no exception.

Those of us who love our canine companions often think of them as children.

So why not take your beloved four-legged friend to see Santa Paws at Church Farm Ardeley?

Dogs are welcome at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas

Dogs are welcome at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas

Each visit includes an opportunity for your dog to tell 'Santa Paws' just how well behaved they’ve been, plus they will receive a doggie Christmas gift with plenty of photo opportunities with the big man himself. 

There may even be an extra special sausage for well-dressed pooches.

Every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas, as well as December 21 and December 22, Santa Paws will be available to meet excited pups and their even more exited owners.

Some dates and time slots have already sold out.

The farm's cheeky Elf will greet you on arrival, owners can make a wish and place it on the Christmas Wish Tree, while pooches enjoy a tasty biscuit before meeting Santa Paws in his grotto.

Each visit with Santa Paws includes a special doggie present.

Dogs can meet Santa Paws at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas.

Dogs can meet Santa Paws at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas.

Church Farm Ardeley welcomes all dogs, so why not make a day of it? 

Walk around the farm, cut your own Christmas tree, take a trip on the festive Trailer Ride, enjoy coffee, cake and a 'Puppachino' at the Farm Cafe or a pint of real ale by the open fire at the Jolly Waggoner traditional village pub.

Dogs can meet Santa Paws at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas.

Dogs can meet Santa Paws at Church Farm Ardeley this Christmas.

Church Farm Ardeley also has a host of Christmas produce including home-grown free range turkey, goose, Christmas trees and more. 

Children can also visit Father Christmas and his Elves, with the outside grotto set in a winter woodland ideal for social distancing with plenty of fresh air. 

Church Farm Ardeley is a not-for-profit farming, food, care and education enterprise.

It aims to enhance the countryside, with its Rural Care programme, providing people with special needs the opportunity to learn and grow.

Church Farm Ardeley farms ecologically, producing local food without the use of artificial fertilisers, pesticides and growth hormones.

For more, and to check availability, visit  www.churchfarmardeley.co.uk


