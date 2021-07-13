Chase & Status set for spot at new festival Electric Woodlands near Baldock

Published: 10:00 AM July 13, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM July 13, 2021

There will be a Chase and Status DJ set at new festival Electric Woodlands. - Credit: Supplied Jukebox PR

Chase & Status will top the bill at a new festival set for an enchanted woodland site near Baldock.

Three bespoke stage designs, lush green landscapes and a hidden forest will be soundtracked by a who's who of drum & bass, house and bass stars at Electric Woodlands in the Hertfordshire countryside on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The line-up set for Bygrave Woods, previously home of Farr Festival, includes a Chase & Status DJ set featuring Rage, Hybrid Minds, Dimension, Richy Ahmed, Kings of The Rollers, Flava D, John Summit, and special guests Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

Richy Ahmed. - Credit: Dan Medhurst

The festival site is only 30 minutes from London but is a secluded and natural space that feels a million miles away from everyday life. A partnership with Big Green Coach means there will be plenty of buses from surrounding areas, as well as shuttle buses from Stevenage station.

The site will be converted into an immersive musical wonderland with a range of food and drink options to keep you fuelled through the day.

Bygrave Woods - Credit: Louder UK

The team behind the festival is the newly formed yet vastly experienced Louder, responsible for organising over 300 events and club shows a year, including festivals to all-day events and club shows at the UK’s most prestigious venues including Printworks, Ministry of Sound, Clapham Common, O2 Academies, The Drumsheds and The Warehouse Project.

Electric Woodlands will feature three stages of music, each hosted by acclaimed brands and genre-leaders, featuring a mix of red-hot up-and-comers and established pioneers.

DnB Allstars, the largest global online community of drum & bass fans, will host The Big Top, headlined by juggernauts Chase & Status and Rage.

They are joined by fellow big hitters Hybrid Minds, Dimension (DJ set) and Kings of the Rollers, as well as special guests Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

Hybrid Minds are set to appear at new festival Electric Woodlands in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Chelone Wolf

The Clearing Stage will be hosted by the mighty bassline collective CruCast.

They showcase leading practitioners Skepsis, Darkzy, Kanine, DJ Q b2b Jamie Duggan, Window Kid, Zero, Tsuki and more, as well as special guest and garage, grime and bassline queen, Flava D.

The Enchanted Forest stage is hosted by the famously colourful and eccentric Foreverland, with cutting edge house selector Richy Ahmed, special guest and one of the fastest rising stars of house music John Summit, and Detlef b2b Latmun.

The likes of Alisha, Lewis Tala, Royal Hustle and Kayley Harriet will also be taking to the decks.

Electric Woodlands offers a full Covid ticket guarantee.

Sign up at https://electricwoodlands.com/signup

Dimension is set to appear at new festival Electric Woodlands in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied Jukebox PR





Bygrave Woods - Credit: Louder UK



