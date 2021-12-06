The Voice UK singer James Robb to play new live music event at Cafe 77 in Hitchin
- Credit: Cafe 77 Hitchin
An evening of exclusive live music, in a very intimate setting, can be enjoyed in Hitchin next week.
Featuring quality music, grub and beers, Cafe 77 will be hosting a concert on Monday, December 13 featuring the talents of James Robb, who appeared on The Voice UK earlier this year.
Inspired by NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts, Cafe 77 Hitchin is presenting a new series combining the owners' three great loves – live music, great burgers and cold beers.
Having opened their new venture in Bancroft in October, the Cafe 77 team say: "We'll be showcasing performances from talented upcoming artists with a unique up-close feel."
Soulful Hertfordshire songwriter James Robb is the first performer of the cafe's concerts.
Tickets include exclusive entry to the event and also an unlimited hour of Cafe 77 food, served from 7pm to 8pm.
A fully licensed bar is available throughout the night as well.
Doors are at 6.30pm. Seating is based on a first come, first seat basis.
The limited number of tickets, priced £25 plus booking fees, are available from Eventbrite.