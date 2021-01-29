Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Gallery's challenge makes your Comet a work of art!

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:03 PM January 29, 2021   
Some of the entries in Broadway Gallery's Comet Collage Challenge

Some of the entries in Broadway Gallery's Comet Collage Challenge - Credit: Supplied by Broadway Gallery

A new weekly art challenge has been launched with the Comet playing a starring role in the first one.

Broadway Gallery has started 'The Letchworth Open Challenges'.

These form part of the arts centre's diverse programme of digital events and activities for its current exhibition, The Letchworth Open.

The first challenge asked people to get creative with scissors, glue and a copy of the Comet to make a collage.

Georgia Hunt's entry in the Comet Collage Challenge

Georgia Hunt's entry in the Comet Collage Challenge - Credit: Georgia Hunt

We were so impressed with the range of beautiful designs submitted to the Comet Collage Challenge that we’ve printed our favourites here.

It really is amazing what can be created with just one issue of our paper and some creative inspiration.

Anna Fairchild's entry in the Comet Collage Challenge

Anna Fairchild entered this piece of work in the Broadway Gallery's Comet Collage Challenge - Credit: Anna Fairchild

Expertly explained by Letchworth artist Mollie McLellan, the weekly challenge videos are easy to follow and do not require any specialist art materials.

Open to anyone to take part, no matter your age or artistic experience, The Letchworth Open Challenges are a great activity to keep your creativity flowing and brighten your mood during lockdown.

Week two's challenge is the '3 Colour Portrait Challenge' or, if your children – or you – prefer cut and paste to pencil and paint, why not also try the Comet Collage Challenge? 

Every week the gallery team will set a new challenge, each inspired by one of the 300 artworks in the gallery's current show. 

Follow @broadwaygallery on Instagram to be the first to find out about the new challenge each week, and go to their YouTube channel to see all the challenges so far.


Kasia Burke's entry in the Comet Collage Challenge

Kasia Burke's entry in the Broadway Gallery's Comet Collage Challenge - Credit: Kasia Burke


Roger Healey-Dikes' effort in the Comet Collage Challenge

Roger Healey-Dikes' effort in the Comet Collage Challenge - Credit: Roger Healey-Dikes

Venice Shone's entry in the Comet Collage Challenge

Venice Shone's artwork created for the Broadway Gallery's Comet Collage Challenge - Credit: Venice Shone


Arlo Poxson's entry in the Comet Collage Challenge

Arlo Poxson's entry in the Broadway Gallery's Comet Collage Challenge - Credit: Arlo Poxson

Callum Abbott's entry in the Comet Collage Challenge

Callum Abbott's entry in the Comet Collage Challenge - Credit: Callum Abbott


Letchworth Garden City News

