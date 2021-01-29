Gallery's challenge makes your Comet a work of art!
- Credit: Supplied by Broadway Gallery
A new weekly art challenge has been launched with the Comet playing a starring role in the first one.
Broadway Gallery has started 'The Letchworth Open Challenges'.
These form part of the arts centre's diverse programme of digital events and activities for its current exhibition, The Letchworth Open.
The first challenge asked people to get creative with scissors, glue and a copy of the Comet to make a collage.
We were so impressed with the range of beautiful designs submitted to the Comet Collage Challenge that we’ve printed our favourites here.
It really is amazing what can be created with just one issue of our paper and some creative inspiration.
Expertly explained by Letchworth artist Mollie McLellan, the weekly challenge videos are easy to follow and do not require any specialist art materials.
Most Read
- 1 Major Hitchin road closed as emergency services respond to incident
- 2 Elderly woman warns fellow dogwalkers after 'vicious' unprovoked attack
- 3 Armed police, helicopter and dogs search village after injured man taken to hospital
- 4 £500 self-isolation payment could help more than 4,000 Hertfordshire residents
- 5 Care home celebrating after almost all staff and residents receive COVID-19 jabs
- 6 Stevenage COVID-19 cases fall as Herts death toll doubles
- 7 A spotlight on homelessness: COVID-19's impact a year on
- 8 Hitchin-based courier can only laugh after brilliant AA rescue story
- 9 COVID-19 has 'calamitous impact' on hospital wait times
- 10 Arrest made after indecent exposure incident
Open to anyone to take part, no matter your age or artistic experience, The Letchworth Open Challenges are a great activity to keep your creativity flowing and brighten your mood during lockdown.
Week two's challenge is the '3 Colour Portrait Challenge' or, if your children – or you – prefer cut and paste to pencil and paint, why not also try the Comet Collage Challenge?
Every week the gallery team will set a new challenge, each inspired by one of the 300 artworks in the gallery's current show.
Follow @broadwaygallery on Instagram to be the first to find out about the new challenge each week, and go to their YouTube channel to see all the challenges so far.