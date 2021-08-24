Enjoy carnival dance this weekend

Published: 3:44 PM August 24, 2021

Black Voice Letchworth will be bringing the colours of carnival to Leys Square this Saturday! - Credit: Black Voice Letchworth

The sounds and rhythms of carnival are heading to Letchworth this weekend thanks to a garden city-based community group.

Black Voice Letchworth are a cohort dedicated to celebrating, uplifting and protecting the black voice in Letchworth, Herts and beyond.

The inclusive group puts on a free dance class for their BVL team, comprised of those aged between three and 17, which meets each Sunday at Mrs Howard Memorial Hall.

The troupe will dance a Soca-mash up - Soca being a style of Afro-Caribbean music - on Saturday, August 28 between 2pm and 3pm in Leys Square.

The dance is the first of many events to raise profile and much-needed funds for the UK's First Black History Museum Library and School of Culture and Creative Arts - one of Black Voice Letchworth's main projects in creating safe and educational spaces for black culture, heritage and opinion.