Enjoy carnival dance this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:44 PM August 24, 2021   
Black Voice Letchworth will be bringing the colours of carnival to Leys Square this Saturday!

The sounds and rhythms of carnival are heading to Letchworth this weekend thanks to a garden city-based community group.

Black Voice Letchworth are a cohort dedicated to celebrating, uplifting and protecting the black voice in Letchworth, Herts and beyond.

The inclusive group puts on a free dance class for their BVL team, comprised of those aged between three and 17, which meets each Sunday at Mrs Howard Memorial Hall. 

The troupe will dance a Soca-mash up - Soca being a style of Afro-Caribbean music -  on Saturday, August 28 between 2pm and 3pm in Leys Square.

The dance is the first of many events to raise profile and much-needed funds for the UK's First Black History Museum Library and School of Culture and Creative Arts - one of Black Voice Letchworth's main projects in creating safe and educational spaces for black culture, heritage and opinion.

